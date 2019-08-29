OceanaGold Announces New Board Member

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES AND NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES./

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) (the "Company") announces the appointment of Catherine Gignac to the Board of Directors (the "Board") as a Non-Executive Director effective 30 August 2019.

Ms. Gignac has more than 30 years of capital markets experience, including an extensive career as a mining equity research analyst with leading global brokerage firms. She spent her early working years as a geologist and currently serves as an independent non-executive director and chair of the reserves oversight committee of Cameco Corporation.

She also serves as chair of the board of Women in Mining Canada and is a member of the Canadian Securities Administrators' mining technical monitoring and advisory committee. She is an active member of the Institute of Corporate Directors, the Mineral Resource Analyst Group, the Canadian Institute of Mining & Metallurgy, and the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC). Previously, Ms. Gignac served as chair of Corvus Gold Inc., from 2014 to 2019 and held various other director roles with public companies since 2011. From 2011 to 2015, she was the principal of Catherine Gignac & Associates.

Ms. Gignac earned a Bachelor of Science Honours degree in Geology from McMaster University and an ICD.D designation from the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management.

Ian Reid, Chairman of OceanaGold's Board of Directors said, "We welcome Catherine to the OceanaGold Board of Directors at a time where we have significant organic growth opportunities that complement our suite of high quality assets. Catherine's significant experience in capital markets, the mining industry and strong technical background will be an invaluable asset to the Company and the Board as we advance the Company to the next phase of its growth."

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation is a mid-tier, high-margin, multinational gold producer with assets located in the Philippines, New Zealand and the United States. The Company's assets encompass the Didipio Gold-Copper Mine located on the island of Luzon in the Philippines. On the North Island of New Zealand, the Company operates the high-grade Waihi Gold Mine while on the South Island of New Zealand, the Company operates the largest gold mine in the country at the Macraes Goldfield which is made up of a series of open pit mines and the Frasers underground mine. In the United States, the Company operates the Haile Gold Mine, a top-tier, long-life, high-margin asset located in South Carolina. OceanaGold also has a significant pipeline of organic growth and exploration opportunities in the Americas and Asia-Pacific regions.

OceanaGold has operated sustainably since 1990 with a proven track-record for environmental management and community and social engagement. The Company has a strong social license to operate and works collaboratively with its valued stakeholders to identify and invest in social programs that are designed to build capacity and not dependency.

In 2019, the Company expects to produce between 500,000 to 550,000 ounces of gold and 14,000 to 15,000 tonnes of copper at All-In Sustaining Costs ranging between $850 and $900 per ounce sold.

