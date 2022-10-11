Ocean Trout Canada Inc. ("OTC") Announces the appointment of Larry Ingalls to the Board of Directors

Mr. Ingalls and family founded Northern Harvest Sea Farms in 1985, which was acquired by Marine Harvest (later renamed Mowi), the largest aquaculture company in the world, in 2018 for CAD$315 million





HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Ocean Trout Canada Inc. ("OTC" or the "Company") is pleased to welcome Larry Ingalls to its Board of Directors. Mr. Ingalls long standing reputation as a Salmon and Trout farmer will serve the Company well as it continues to ramp-up production from its fully licensed and permitted hatchery and marine sites across Atlantic Canada.

Mr. Ingalls, a graduate of the University of New Brunswick, founded Northern Harvest Sea Farms with his brothers in 1985. Under Mr. Ingalls guidance as Chief Executive Officer, Northern Harvest Sea Farms grew its operations in New Brunswick, Newfoundland, and Chile to become one of Canada's largest producers of Salmon and Trout with nearly 20,000MTs of annual production.

In 2018, Norther Harvest Sea Farms was acquired by Norway-based Marine Harvest (later renamed Mowi), the largest aquaculture company in the world, in a transaction valued at CAD$315 million.

Prior to selling, Northern Harvest was a fully integrated producer that operated its own broodstock, hatchery, farming, and processing operations throughout Atlantic Canada. This included 45 farming licenses in Newfoundland and New Brunswick, and more than 500 employees throughout Atlantic Canada. In 2012, Northern Harvest became the first salmon producer in North American to be awarded "three-stars" (the highest rating possible) by the independent Global Seafood Alliance "Best Aquaculture Practices" rating.

W.D. (Bill) Robertson, CEO of OTC commented: "The addition of Larry Ingalls to the Board significantly expands our depth and skillsets. Larry's past success, understanding of the industry, and knowledge of Atlantic Canada is an invaluable addition to our Board. He understands the opportunity in front of us better than anyone and has real world experience in growing an aquaculture company in Atlantic Canada."

About Ocean Trout Canada Inc.

Ocean Trout Canada Inc. is a leading Canadian aquaculture company focused on supplying premium steelhead products to North American seafood markets. OTC is dedicated to the responsible production of Steelhead in Canada with operations in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland.

Cautionary Statement on Forward Looking Information

