Ocean Tomo, a Part of J.S. Held, Experts Named to the 2026 IAM Patent 1000

Intellectual Property disputes professionals named among the world's top experts by IAM.

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- The 2026 IAM Patent 1000 has once again named professionals from Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held, among the world's leading patent experts and expert witnesses. Published annually, the IAM Patent 1000 is widely regarded as the definitive guide to world-class patent expertise, drawing on extensive research that includes interviews with attorneys, patent professionals, and in-house counsel.

World’s Leading Patent Experts and Expert Witnesses

IAM reports, "Ocean Tomo, part of J.S. Held, remains a heavyweight in the global IP advisory and damages space, combining deep financial, technical, and licensing expertise with decades of experience handling some of the world's most consequential IP disputes."

Stephanie Giammarco, who oversees Disputes, Valuations, and Financial Advisory services for J.S. Held, adds, "This recognition reflects the role that clear, well-supported economic analysis plays in complex intellectual property disputes. Clients rely on our professionals to translate detailed financial and technical issues into insights that support decision-making in high-stakes matters."

Through its research process over many years, IAM has recognized members of Ocean Tomo's IP Disputes team based on feedback from clients and peers, including:

"Joanne Johnson has a brilliant economic mind and plays an instrumental role in helping clients formulate damages strategies. She implements these strategies into expert reports and supports clients effectively at trial, often contributing to favorable settlements before trial."

"David Kennedy is one of the premier patent damages experts in IP cases in the United States. He is a sought-after professional whose results speak for themselves."

"With over 20 years of experience, Daniel Lindsay is a trusted IP litigation and licensing adviser, supporting clients from early damages assessments through complex negotiations. His analytical precision and negotiation skills consistently achieve strong outcomes."

"Brian Napper is a highly experienced damages expert who brings a deep understanding of emerging trends and developments, along with significant testimony experience in landmark patent cases."

"Todd Schoettelkotte is a highly effective damages expert in patent matters and a compelling presence on the stand, known for his attention to detail and analytical rigor."

"Larry Tedesco is an experienced patent valuation expert whose straightforward advice and market insight support clients in complex engagements."

"With over 25 years of experience, Bryan Van Uden provides expert opinions, testimony, and strategic guidance on the valuation of intellectual property and the economic implications of its exploitation or infringement."

With a client base balanced between plaintiffs and defendants, Ocean Tomo's financial testimony professionals bring experience across a broad range of disputes, particularly in the determination of damages in matters involving intellectual property. Testifying experts draw on decades of litigation and economic analysis experience to evaluate complex financial data, qualitative facts, supporting testimony, and damages-related case law.

Ocean Tomo experts are routinely qualified in U.S. District Courts, U.S. Bankruptcy Courts, U.S. Tax Court, U.S. Court of Federal Claims, state courts, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Patent Trial and Appeal Board, international courts, and arbitration tribunals on matters involving intellectual property economics. Their testimony emphasizes a "teaching" approach, communicating key facts and relevant theories in a clear and logical manner to support judicial and jury understanding.

Sharing the announcement on the Ocean Tomo Insights blog, Chief Intellectual Property Officer for J.S. Held and co-founder of Ocean Tomo, James E. Malackowski, notes: "For every expert recognized today by IAM, there are many others who contribute to the success of our testifying experts. We are grateful to IAM for this recognition and, above all, for the team of professionals who continue to develop and refine their work at Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held."

The Ocean Tomo team of accountants, financial professionals, scientists, lawyers, and engineers provides a range of financial and technical services related to intangible assets. Built on more than three decades of experience valuing intellectual property in state, federal, and international forums, the team applies this foundation to matters involving patented inventions, know-how, brands, and copyrights across industries.

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

More than 1,500 professionals serve organizations across six continents, including 84% of the Global 200 Law Firms, 75% of the Forbes Top 20 Insurance Companies (90% of the NAIC top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers), and 71% of the Fortune 100 Companies.

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. Securities offered through PM Securities, LLC, d/b/a Phoenix IB or Ocean Tomo Investments, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/SIPC. All rights reserved.

Contact

Kristi L. Stathis | Global Public Relations | +1 786 833 4864 | [email protected]

SOURCE J.S. Held