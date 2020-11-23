Obsidian Energy Announces Voting Results from the 2020 Special Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD. (TSX: OBE) (OTCQX: OBELF) ("Obsidian Energy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its special meeting of shareholders held on November 23, 2020, Obsidian Energy's shareholders approved the resolution outlined in the Notice of 2020 Special Meeting and Management Proxy Circular dated October 16, 2020 (the "Information Circular"), which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, and on Obsidian Energy's website at www.obsidianenergy.com.