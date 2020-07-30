Obsidian Energy Announces Voting Results from the 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
Jul 30, 2020, 19:37 ET
CALGARY, AB, July 30, 2020 /CNW/ - OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD. (TSX: OBE) (OTCQX: OBELF) ("Obsidian Energy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on July 30, 2020, Obsidian Energy's shareholders approved all resolutions outlined in the Notice of 2020 Annual and Special Meeting and Management Proxy Circular dated June 15, 2020 (the "Information Circular"), which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, and on Obsidian Energy's website at www.obsidianenergy.com.
1. Appointment of Auditor
By resolution passed by show of hands, Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Accountants, was appointed as auditor of the Issuer for the ensuing year.
2. Election of Directors
By resolutions passed by ballot vote, the following eight nominees proposed by management were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Votes Withheld
|
Percent
|
John Brydson
|
20,492,819
|
59.27%
|
14,085,100
|
40.73%
|
Raymond D. Crossley
|
19,105,688
|
55.25%
|
15,472,231
|
44.75%
|
Michael J. Faust
|
30,814,842
|
89.12%
|
3,763,077
|
10.88%
|
William A. Friley
|
19,151,253
|
55.39%
|
15,426,666
|
44.61%
|
Maureen Cormier Jackson
|
19,097,246
|
55.23%
|
15,480,673
|
44.77%
|
Edward H. Kernaghan
|
19,661,525
|
56.86%
|
14,916,394
|
43.14%
|
Stephen Loukas
|
23,083,703
|
66.76%
|
11,494,216
|
33.24%
|
Gordon Ritchie
|
23,549,505
|
68.11%
|
11,028,414
|
31.89%
3. Non-Binding Advisory Vote on the Corporation's Approach to Executive Compensation
By resolution passed by ballot vote, an advisory resolution was passed to approve the Company's approach to executive compensation as outlined in the Information Circular. The results of the ballot were as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Votes Against
|
Percent
|
17,630,021
|
50.99%
|
16,947,899
|
49.01%
4. Approval of Amendment to Stock Option Plan
By resolution passed by ballot vote, a resolution was passed to approve the amendment to the stock option plan, as outlined in the Information Circular. The results of the ballot were as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Votes Against
|
Percent
|
17,493,022
|
50.59%
|
17,084,898
|
49.41%
5. Approval of Unallocated Options Pursuant to the Stock Option Plan
By resolution passed by ballot vote, all unallocated options to acquire common shares under the stock option plan until July 30, 2023 was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Votes Against
|
Percent
|
17,618,132
|
50.95%
|
16,959,788
|
49.05%
6. Approval of Amendment to Restricted and Performance Share Unit Plan
By resolution passed by ballot vote, a resolution was passed to approve the amendment to the restricted and performance share unit plan, as outlined in the Information Circular. The results of the ballot were as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Votes Against
|
Percent
|
17,552,474
|
50.76%
|
17,025,446
|
49.24%
7. Approval of Unallocated Units Pursuant to the Restricted and Performance Share Unit Plan
By resolution passed by ballot vote, all unallocated options to acquire common shares under the restricted and performance share unit plan, until July 30, 2023 was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Votes Against
|
Percent
|
17,557,206
|
50.83%
|
17,000,714
|
49.17%
