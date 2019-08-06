Obsidian Energy Announces Date of Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results

News provided by

Obsidian Energy Ltd.

Aug 06, 2019, 16:32 ET

CALGARY, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD. (TSX – OBE, NYSE – OBE) ("Obsidian Energy", the "Company", "we", "us" or "our") announces reporting date of its second quarter 2019 financial and operational results.

Obsidian Energy expects to release its second quarter 2019 financial and operational results before North American markets open on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. In addition, the second quarter management's discussion and analysis and the unaudited consolidated financial statements will be available on our website at www.obsidianenergy.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov on the same date.

SOURCE Obsidian Energy Ltd.

For further information: OBSIDIAN ENERGY: Suite 200, 207 - 9th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta T2P 1K3, Phone: 403-777-2500, Fax: 403-777-2699, Toll Free: 1-866-693-2707, Website: www.obsidianenergy.com; Investor Relations: Toll Free: 1-888-770-2633, E-mail: investor_relations@obsidianenergy.com

Related Links

https://www.obsidianenergy.com/

Organization Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd.

Obsidian Energy is an intermediate-sized oil and gas producer with a well-balanced portfolio of high-quality assets based in Western Canada. Obsidian Energy is a company based on discipline, relentless passion for the work we do, and resolute accountability to our...

You just read:

Obsidian Energy Announces Date of Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results

News provided by

Obsidian Energy Ltd.

Aug 06, 2019, 16:32 ET