OANDA renames data business FX Data Services in global rebrand

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2020 /CNW/ -- A global leader in online multi-asset trading services, OANDA has rebranded its currency data and analytics business as Foreign Exchange Data Services, further articulating the firm's position as one of the world's most credible providers of FX data. Under the new name, OANDA will continue to offer the same trusted range of currency solutions to thousands of audit firms, tax authorities and multinational corporations all over the world.

Lucian Lauerman, Head of OANDA Foreign Exchange Data Services, said, "With almost 25 years' experience, OANDA has long been viewed as the gold standard when it comes to currency rates. However, we felt our name needed to better communicate our core offering to the market. OANDA FX Data Services clearly conveys our unwavering dedication to helping clients mitigate FX risk and build their bottom line through the provision of accurate, reliable currency data."

Coinciding with the rebrand, OANDA has also launched a new FX Data Services digital brand identity that features a clean, modern design, an easy-to-navigate website that delivers engaging thought leadership to clients, and a user-friendly self-help portal that enables customers to manage their accounts online.

"Given OANDA's longstanding history of technological innovation, we also wanted to take the opportunity to revitalise our digital presence and create an intuitive self-help portal where clients can perform simple account functions, access tools and resources, and contact our customer service desk quickly and easily," Lauerman continued.

OANDA Foreign Exchange Data Services will operate under a new business entity called OANDA Business Information and Services Inc.

Founded in 1996, OANDA was the first company to share exchange rate data free of charge on the Internet, launching an FX trading platform that helped pioneer the development of web-based currency trading five years later. Today, the firm provides online multi-asset trading, currency data and analytics to retail and corporate clients, demonstrating an unrivalled expertise in foreign exchange. With regulated entities in seven of the world's most active financial markets, OANDA remains dedicated to transforming the business of foreign exchange. For more information, please visit oanda.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

