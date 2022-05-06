OANDA named as the Official Marketing Partner of the New York Red Bulls

The OANDA logo will appear on the right sleeve of the jersey and be included on select club apparel. Authentic club jerseys will be available for purchase at select retail locations. The sleeve patch will also be included in the EA Sports FIFA video game series.

In addition to the New York Red Bulls assets, the partnership expands into the broader world of Red Bull, including experiential and branding assets at select Red Bull events and media properties.

"We are thrilled to welcome OANDA to the Red Bull family", said Marc de Grandpré, General Manager, New York Red Bulls. "We are extremely proud to be the first sports industry partner for OANDA and look forward to driving increased awareness for them in the marketplace with our unique, multifaceted partnership."

Gavin Bambury, Chief Executive Officer of OANDA, comments, "It is an exciting opportunity to partner with the New York Red Bulls, one of the most inspiring clubs in Major League Soccer. We look forward to celebrating their success on the pitch and introducing OANDA's world-class brand and platform to new audiences."

"With this sponsorship, we continue to build our reputation as one of the most trusted retail trading firms and an award-winning platform for clients to trade at their best. It takes a unique and passionate commitment to succeed in reaching peak performance in trading the markets, and in pushing for innovation to constantly raise your game. This is the mindset OANDA shares with the New York Red Bulls."

About the New York Red Bulls

The New York Red Bulls are one of 28 teams in Major League Soccer (MLS). RBNY, one of the ten charter clubs of MLS, have competed in the league since its founding in 1996. The Red Bulls play home matches at Red Bull Arena (RBA) in Harrison, New Jersey. The three-time MLS Supporters' Shield Winners are owned by the Austrian beverage company Red Bull for which the team is named. The New York Red Bulls offer one of the nation's premier youth soccer development programs, from local soccer partnerships across New York and New Jersey to Regional Development Schools and the Red Bulls Academy teams.

About OANDA: from tech start-up to a global corporation

Founded in 1996, OANDA was the first company to share exchange rate data free of charge on the Internet, launching an FX trading platform that helped pioneer the development of web-based currency trading five years later. Today, OANDA Global Corporation, which includes OANDA Corporation and other subsidiaries, provides online multi-asset trading, currency data and analytics to global retail and corporate clients, demonstrating an unrivalled expertise in foreign exchange. With regulated entities in nine of the world's most active financial markets, OANDA Global Corporation remains dedicated to transforming all aspects of how the world interacts with trading, enabling clients to trade global market indices, commodities, treasuries, precious metals and currencies on one of the fastest trading platforms in the market.

Leveraged trading in foreign currency or other off-exchange products on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for everyone. We advise you to carefully consider whether trading is appropriate for you in light of your personal circumstances. You may lose more than you invest. Information on this website is general in nature. We recommend that you seek independent financial advice and ensure you fully understand the risks involved before trading. Trading through an online platform carries additional risks. Refer to our legal section.

OANDA Corporation is a registered Futures Commission Merchant and Retail Foreign Exchange Dealer with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and is a member of the National Futures Association. No: 0325821. More Information is available using the NFA Basic resource.

