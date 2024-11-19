O3 Mining Receives Final Assay Results at Malartic H, Intersects 30.0 g/t Au over 3.0 Metres, Marban Alliance Français

News provided by

O3 Mining Inc.

Nov 19, 2024, 06:00 ET

TSXV:OIII | OTCQX:OIIIF - O3 Mining

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - O3 Mining Inc. (TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF) ("O3 Mining" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has received the third and final set of assay results from its 28,868 metre drilling campaign completed between January 2024 and August 2024 on the Malartic H deposit ("Malartic H") within the Marban Alliance project, in Val-d'Or, Québec, Canada (the "Marban Alliance Project").

Highlights:

Continue Reading

  • 30.0 g/t Au over 3.0 metres in hole O3MA-24-707 at a vertical depth of 241.4 metres, including 101 g/t Au over 0.7 metres on Malartic H

  • 40.2 g/t Au over 1.9 metres in hole O3MA-24-701 at a vertical depth of 141.3 metres, including 151 g/t Au over 0.5 metres on Malartic H

  • 1.8 g/t Au over 39.8 metres in hole O3MA-24-642 at a vertical depth of 55.6 metres

O3 Mining's President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. José Vizquerra commented: "We are pleased to announce the receipt of the final assay results from our infill drilling campaign at Malartic H, completed earlier this year. These results mark the third and final set of assays, following the initial results on April 17, 2024, and the second set of results on July 18, 2024. With the completion of this campaign and the full compilation of assay data, we are now positioned to work on a mineral resource estimate as we focus on upgrading the current inferred resource to the measured and/or indicated categories. We are proud of the progress made at Malartic H, which continues to reinforce our confidence in the strength of the Marban Alliance project and the strategic value Malartic H brings to it."

The objective of the 2024 drilling campaign on the Malartic H deposit is to upgrade mineral resources that are currently classified as inferred mineral resources in the Corporation's current mineral resource estimate to the indicated mineral resource category (see news release of O3 Mining dated June 20, 2023 and entitled "O3 Mining Delivers Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for Malartic H"). The 2024 drilling campaign totaled 143 drill holes of which assay results for 45 drill holes are being reported today (all results received). The results for 56 and then 42 drill holes were previously reported (see news release of O3 Mining dated April 17, 2024, entitled "O3 Mining Intersects 119.1 g7/t Au over 2.5 Metres at Malartic H, Marban Alliance and the news release of O3 Mining dated July 18, 2024, entitled "O3 Mining Intersects 102.0 g/t Au over 1.5 Metres at Malartic H, Marban Alliance").

Malartic H Deposit

The Malartic H deposit has a recognized strike length of 950 metres, 300 metres wide and down to a vertical depth of 500 metres. It is located within five kilometres of the proposed processing plant described in the pre-feasibility study published on the Marban Alliance Project in 2022 and approximately one kilometre to the north of the Malartic Hygrade former mine, near the hinge of a regional Z-shaped fold. The mineralized system is partially open laterally and completely open at depth. Notably, the Malartic H deposit is positioned between the northwestern extensions of the Marbenite and Norbenite shears, which host most of the resources of the Marban Alliance Project. At Malartic H, the two shears are northwest-trending and dipping around 70 degrees to the northeast. The deposit is hosted by an alternance of mafic and ultramafic volcanic sequence of the Jacola formation. Similar to the Hygrade area, numerous intermediate to felsic dyke systems are injected in the volcanic sequence. The mineralization occurs as disseminated pyrite with local visible gold in quartz veins and veinlets and disseminated in the host rock. Zones are spatially correlated shears within mafic volcanic units or with the intermediate to felsic dykes. All zones are roughly subparallel.

Figure 1: Photo of visible gold at 241.9 metres in hole O3MA-24-707 at Malartic H

Table 1: Drill Hole Intercepts at Malartic H. Only intercepts with metal factor above 5.0 (g/t Au x metres) are reported, cut-off 0.3 g/t Au and above 200 metres from surface. See Table 2 below for full technical parameters.

Hole

From

(m)

To

(m)

Vertical

Depth

(m)

Grade

(g/t Au)

Core
Length

(m)

Metal
Factor

(g/t Au x m)

O3MA-24-578

24.4

32.9

19.3

0.9

8.5

7.7

O3MA-24-578

37.1

44.7

28

0.9

7.6

6.5

O3MA-24-593

85.5

105

65.4

0.6

19.5

11.5

O3MA-24-593

114.2

135.8

85.7

1.2

21.6

26.8

O3MA-24-605

130.7

132

92.3

5.2

1.3

6.8

O3MA-24-608

50

57.7

35.5

1.3

7.7

10.1

O3MA-24-610

4

18.1

6.5

1.8

14.1

26.0

O3MA-24-631A

153.4

156.7

130.4

1.7

3.3

5.6

O3MA-24-635

46.5

52.2

34

1.2

5.7

7.0

O3MA-24-638

51.6

57.1

38.2

0.9

5.5

5.2

O3MA-24-638

61.1

77

48.6

3.3

15.9

51.9

Including

70.5

71.5

50

33.6

1

33.6

O3MA-24-638

207.5

215.1

146.7

0.7

7.6

5.1

O3MA-24-639

46.4

52

33.7

1.2

5.6

6.6

O3MA-24-642

55.6

95.4

62.2

1.8

39.8

70.2

O3MA-24-644

46.2

57

34.4

3.2

10.8

35.0

Including

55

56

37

18.8

1

18.8

O3MA-24-646

160.7

162

108.5

4

1.3

5.2

O3MA-24-646

169.5

171

114.3

9.2

1.5

13.8

O3MA-24-646

179

184

121.7

1.5

5

7.6

O3MA-24-648

20.2

22.9

17.1

2.3

2.7

6.3

O3MA-24-648

39.6

49.7

36.3

0.9

10.1

9.2

O3MA-24-660A

134.7

142.9

120.7

2

8.2

16.5

Including

137.8

138.6

120

12.8

0.8

10.2

O3MA-24-660A

315

316

272.7

5.8

1

5.8

O3MA-24-697

69.4

70.5

52.4

5.5

1.1

6.1

O3MA-24-697

194

201

140

1.1

7

8.0

O3MA-24-699

208

210.2

159.3

3

2.2

6.5

O3MA-24-699

290.9

295.2

223.3

1.9

4.3

8.2

O3MA-24-699

298.3

301

228.3

2.8

2.7

7.6

O3MA-24-699

337.8

347

260.9

5.9

9.2

53.9

Including

338.8

339.5

258

14.1

0.7

9.9

Including

339.5

340

259

63.9

0.5

32.0

O3MA-24-699

352

358

270.4

2.2

6

13.5

O3MA-24-699

401.9

405

306.6

13.9

3.1

43.0

Including

402.5

403

306

43.7

0.5

21.8

Including

403

403.5

306

14.9

0.5

7.4

O3MA-24-700

396.7

400.8

278.1

2.2

4.1

8.9

O3MA-24-701

59

68.5

44.7

0.6

9.5

5.3

O3MA-24-701

104.7

109.2

74.8

1.9

4.5

8.6

O3MA-24-701

141.3

143.2

99.1

40.2

1.9

76.5

Including

141.3

141.8

99

151

0.5

75.5

O3MA-24-701

189.5

204

136.3

0.6

14.5

8.6

O3MA-24-702

73

77.2

54.3

1.2

4.2

5.0

O3MA-24-702

91

93.6

66.8

3.1

2.6

8.0

O3MA-24-702

113.7

118.6

84

1.4

4.9

6.8

O3MA-24-702

126.6

136.5

95

1.1

9.9

11.1

O3MA-24-702

181.8

198.9

136.8

1.7

17.1

29.1

O3MA-24-703

211.6

215

163.7

1.8

3.4

6.1

O3MA-24-703A

201

205.5

145.9

8.8

4.5

39.5

Including

203

204

146

30.9

1

30.9

O3MA-24-703A

325.5

330

231.7

5.1

4.5

23.0

O3MA-24-704

107.6

113

78

7.5

5.4

40.3

Including

110

111

78

17.8

1

17.8

O3MA-24-705

232.8

236.6

184.8

4.9

3.8

18.6

O3MA-24-705

288.5

293.5

228.3

1.7

5

8.6

O3MA-24-705

391.5

400

309.2

0.8

8.5

6.5

O3MA-24-706B

116

119.5

93.4

2.3

3.5

8.0

O3MA-24-706B

277.5

281.1

220.9

1.4

3.6

5.1

O3MA-24-706B

284.7

292.3

228.1

4

7.6

30.0

Including

286.6

287.3

227

14.5

0.7

10.2

O3MA-24-707

241.4

244.4

171.6

30

3

90.1

Including

242.5

243.2

172

101

0.7

70.7

O3MA-24-707

249.7

260

179.7

2.2

10.3

22.4

O3MA-24-708

150

151.5

102.4

7.3

1.5

10.9

O3MA-24-708

260.4

273.5

178.1

2.3

13.1

30.6

O3MA-24-710

218.7

228.5

181.9

2.7

9.8

26.4

Including

228

228.5

186

17.5

0.5

8.8

O3MA-24-710

233.5

235

190.4

18.7

1.5

28.0

Including

233.5

234

190

20.4

0.5

10.2

Including

234

234.5

190

34.2

0.5

17.1

O3MA-24-710

286.8

299.3

237

3.9

12.5

49.1

Including

288.8

289.7

234

13.1

0.9

11.8

O3MA-24-711

416.6

425

353.3

1.1

8.4

9.5

O3MA-24-711

497

504

417.6

1.3

7

9.0

O3MA-24-714

122.3

146

106.5

0.7

23.7

15.5

O3MA-24-714

213.5

217.7

170.1

1.3

4.2

5.4

O3MA-24-714

298.8

304

237.1

1.6

5.2

8.6

True width determination is currently unknown but is estimated at 65-80% of the reported core length interval for the zones. Assays are uncut except where indicated.

Figure 2: Marban Alliance Project Map 

Figure 3: Malartic H - Significant Intercepts Map

Table 2: Technical parameters of holes of the 2024 campaign at Malartic H that have received assay results

Hole

Azimuth 
(°)

Dip 
(°)

Start
Depth 
(m)

End
depth
(m)

Length

UTM Zone
18
Easting
(m)

UTM Zone
18
Northing
(m)

Assays
Status

O3MA-24-549

224

-45

0

141.3

141.3

275488

5339570

All Received

O3MA-24-550A

224

-49

0

182.7

182.7

275596

5339618

All Received

O3MA-24-551A

215

-81

0

129.2

129.2

275488

5339570

All Received

O3MA-24-552

226

-50

0

183.1

183.1

275484

5339510

All Received

O3MA-24-553

224

-50

0

158.6

158.6

275625

5339582

All Received

O3MA-24-554A

224

-48

0

213.0

213.0

275521

5339495

All Received

O3MA-24-555

224

-45

0

126.0

126.0

275453

5339528

All Received

O3MA-24-556

224

-45

0

153.0

153.0

275410

5339496

All Received

O3MA-24-557

224

-50

0

189.0

189.0

275558

5339526

All Received

O3MA-24-558

224

-45

0

96.0

96.0

274904

5339951

All Received

O3MA-24-559

224

-55

0

225.0

225.0

275372

5339515

All Received

O3MA-24-560

224

-46

0

168.0

168.0

275593

5339450

All Received

O3MA-24-561

224

-45

0

96.0

96.0

274939

5339929

All Received

O3MA-24-562

224

-45

0

162.0

162.0

275565

5339478

All Received

O3MA-24-563

63

-85

0

108.0

108.0

275373

5339515

All Received

O3MA-24-564

225

-45

0

105.0

105.0

274985

5339922

All Received

O3MA-24-565

224

-55

0

180.0

180.0

275383

5339432

All Received

O3MA-24-566A

225

-60

0

107.9

107.9

275605

5339351

All Received

O3MA-24-567

224

-45

0

106.0

106.0

275028

5339904

All Received

O3MA-24-569

224

-45

0

189.1

189.1

275374

5339457

All Received

O3MA-24-570

224

-46

0

180.1

180.1

275570

5339372

All Received

O3MA-24-571

224

-45

0

105.0

105.0

275060

5339878

All Received

O3MA-24-572

225

-55

0

108.0

108.0

275553

5339412

All Received

O3MA-24-573

224

-45

0

141.1

141.1

275329

5339417

All Received

O3MA-24-574

224

-45

0

105.0

105.0

275562

5339317

All Received

O3MA-24-575

224

-45

0

147.0

147.0

275101

5339918

All Received

O3MA-24-576

224

-45

0

143.6

143.6

275531

5339336

All Received

O3MA-24-578

224

-45

0

168.0

168.0

275120

5339880

All Received

O3MA-24-579

224

-50

0

170.6

170.6

275307

5339451

All Received

O3MA-24-580

224

-45

0

144.0

144.0

275514

5339371

All Received

O3MA-24-581

224

-45

0

137.9

137.9

275079

5339843

All Received

O3MA-24-583

224

-45

0

147.0

147.0

275492

5339396

All Received

O3MA-24-584A

224

-45

0

123.0

123.0

275285

5339487

All Received

O3MA-24-585

224

-45

0

93.0

93.0

275017

5339842

All Received

O3MA-24-587

224

-45

0

90.0

90.0

275289

5339382

All Received

O3MA-24-588

224

-45

0

96.0

96.0

274987

5339864

All Received

O3MA-24-589

224

-50

0

174.0

174.0

275481

5339457

All Received

O3MA-24-590

224

-50

0

99.0

99.0

275270

5339416

All Received

O3MA-24-591

224

-45

0

96.0

96.0

274948

5339878

All Received

O3MA-24-592

224

-45

0

108.0

108.0

275184

5339503

All Received

O3MA-24-593

224

-45

0

216.0

216.0

275187

5339776

All Received

O3MA-24-594

224

-45

0

105.0

105.0

275222

5339483

All Received

O3MA-24-595

252

-45

0

188.0

188.0

275590

5339613

All Received

O3MA-24-597

224

-45

0

94.6

94.6

275243

5339449

All Received

O3MA-24-598

214

-63

0

231.0

231.0

275190

5339965

All Received

O3MA-24-599

225

-66

0

156.0

156.0

275020

5340267

All Received

O3MA-24-600

224

-45

0

102.0

102.0

275039

5339803

All Received

O3MA-24-602

224

-45

0

138.2

138.2

275081

5339786

All Received

O3MA-24-603

224

-45

0

213.2

213.2

275201

5339958

All Received

O3MA-24-604

224

-45

0

171.1

171.1

274987

5340286

All Received

O3MA-24-605

224

-45

0

147.0

147.0

275098

5339751

All Received

O3MA-24-606

234

-55

0

198.1

198.1

275099

5340231

All Received

O3MA-24-607

197

-65

0

261.0

261.0

275201

5339958

All Received

O3MA-24-608

224

-45

0

201.0

201.0

275138

5339789

All Received

O3MA-24-609

210

-52

0

162.2

162.2

275071

5340220

All Received

O3MA-24-610

224

-45

0

132.0

132.0

275106

5339700

All Received

O3MA-24-611

224

-45

0

189.0

189.0

275160

5339920

All Received

O3MA-24-612

224

-45

0

221.9

221.9

275207

5339749

All Received

O3MA-24-613

239

-65

0

186.0

186.0

275154

5339953

All Received

O3MA-24-614

224

-45

0

110.8

110.8

274989

5340199

All Received

O3MA-24-615

206

-45

0

291.2

291.2

275172

5340092

All Received

O3MA-24-617

239

-80

0

207.0

207.0

275154

5339953

All Received

O3MA-24-618

238

-59

0

369.0

369.0

275512

5339760

All Received

O3MA-24-619

224

-45

0

201.0

201.0

275141

5339956

All Received

O3MA-24-620

224

-56

0

165.0

165.0

275095

5340185

All Received

O3MA-24-621

223

-46

0

162.0

162.0

275326

5339526

All Received

O3MA-24-622A

216

-72

0

225.0

225.0

275119

5339999

All Received

O3MA-24-623

228

-46

0

216.0

216.0

275115

5340141

All Received

O3MA-24-624

224

-56

0

291.0

291.0

275512

5339760

All Received

O3MA-24-625

224

-67

0

177.0

177.0

275326

5339526

All Received

O3MA-24-626

238

-67

0

237.0

237.0

275115

5340141

All Received

O3MA-24-627

202

-51

0

226.0

226.0

275471

5339696

All Received

O3MA-24-628

224

-45

0

183.0

183.0

275110

5339983

All Received

O3MA-24-630

224

-45

0

198.0

198.0

275073

5340113

All Received

O3MA-24-631A

224

-56

0

285.0

285.0

275480

5339725

All Received

O3MA-24-632

224

-45

0

150.0

150.0

275071

5339944

All Received

O3MA-24-633

224

-45

0

132.1

132.1

275021

5340118

All Received

O3MA-24-634

228

-85

0

204.0

204.0

275326

5339526

All Received

O3MA-24-635

224

-45

0

180.0

180.0

275070

5339999

All Received

O3MA-24-636

224

-45

0

141.2

141.2

274989

5340144

All Received

O3MA-24-637

212

-64

0

312.0

312.0

275419

5339755

All Received

O3MA-24-638

224

-45

0

282.0

282.0

275216

5339862

All Received

O3MA-24-639

224

-45

0

117.0

117.0

274983

5339970

All Received

O3MA-24-641

224

-45

0

159.1

159.1

275028

5340011

All Received

O3MA-24-642

225

-58

0

279.0

279.0

275216

5339862

All Received

O3MA-24-643A

196

-47

0

318.0

318.0

275419

5339755

All Received

O3MA-24-644

224

-45

0

96.0

96.0

274947

5339991

All Received

O3MA-24-645

224

-45

0

200.7

200.7

275069

5340051

All Received

O3MA-24-646

224

-45

0

189.0

189.0

275031

5340073

All Received

O3MA-24-647

225

-70

0

165.0

165.0

275216

5339862

All Received

O3MA-24-648

224

-57

0

180.0

180.0

275263

5339576

All Received

O3MA-24-649

201

-51

0

309.0

309.0

275390

5339693

All Received

O3MA-24-651

224

-45

0

247.5

247.5

275275

5339698

All Received

O3MA-24-652

224

-45

0

174.0

174.0

274979

5340083

All Received

O3MA-24-654

224

-45

0

346.0

346.0

275298

5339941

All Received

O3MA-24-655

224

-45

0

178.1

178.1

275167

5339707

All Received

O3MA-24-656

224

-51

0

166.0

166.0

275292

5339546

All Received

O3MA-24-657

224

-45

0

87.1

87.1

275085

5339628

All Received

O3MA-24-659

224

-45

0

144.1

144.1

275221

5339538

All Received

O3MA-24-660A

216

-61

0

339.1

339.1

275379

5339707

All Received

O3MA-24-661

224

-45

0

144.0

144.0

275263

5339525

All Received

O3MA-24-662

224

-45

0

96.2

96.2

275027

5339736

All Received

O3MA-24-663

224

-45

0

106.0

106.0

275056

5339712

All Received

O3MA-24-665

224

-45

0

105.1

105.1

275063

5339663

All Received

O3MA-24-666

224

-50

0

348.0

348.0

275368

5339727

All Received

O3MA-24-668

224

-45

0

126.0

126.0

275184

5339558

All Received

O3MA-24-670

224

-45

0

96.0

96.0

275144

5339517

All Received

O3MA-24-671

224

-46

0

168.0

168.0

275481

5339614

All Received

O3MA-24-672

224

-45

0

180.0

180.0

275725

5339392

All Received

O3MA-24-673

224

-45

0

114.0

114.0

275150

5339580

All Received

O3MA-24-674

224

-60

0

273.0

273.0

275327

5339635

All Received

O3MA-24-675

224

-77

0

177.0

177.0

275481

5339614

All Received

O3MA-24-676

252

-47

0

246.0

246.0

275460

5339589

All Received

O3MA-24-677

224

-50

0

129.0

129.0

275113

5339603

All Received

O3MA-24-678

224

-45

0

405.0

405.0

275382

5339908

All Received

O3MA-24-679

226

-47

0

222.0

222.0

275460

5339589

All Received

O3MA-24-680

202

-50

0

235.0

235.0

275327

5339635

All Received

O3MA-24-681

245

-47

0

231.0

231.0

275598

5339669

All Received

O3MA-24-682

224

-45

0

201.0

201.0

275233

5339658

All Received

O3MA-24-684

224

-45

0

150.0

150.0

275670

5339384

All Received

O3MA-24-685

224

-50

0

240.1

240.1

275280

5339648

All Received

O3MA-24-691

224

-45

0

129.0

129.0

274948

5340158

All Received

O3MA-24-692

224

-45

0

105.0

105.0

274911

5340068

All Received

O3MA-24-693

224

-45

0

120.0

120.0

274949

5340106

All Received

O3MA-24-694

224

-45

0

141.0

141.0

274893

5340004

All Received

O3MA-24-695

224

-45

0

180.0

180.0

274936

5340043

All Received

O3MA-24-696

236

-48

0

402.0

402.0

275382

5339908

All Received

O3MA-24-697

206

-45

0

313.0

313.0

275133

5340126

All Received

O3MA-24-698

224

-45

0

297.0

297.0

275319

5339739

All Received

O3MA-24-699

224

-53

0

405.0

405.0

275397

5339875

All Received

O3MA-24-700

224

-46

0

441.0

441.0

275449

5339861

All Received

O3MA-24-701

224

-45

0

285.0

285.0

275285

5339762

All Received

O3MA-24-702

224

-45

0

276.0

276.0

27525q

5339785

All Received

O3MA-24-703A

224

-45

0

381.0

381.0

275407

5339822

All Received

O3MA-24-704

224

-45

0

279.2

279.2

275226

5339815

All Received

O3MA-24-705

223

-52

0

435.0

435.0

275456

5339814

All Received

O3MA-24-706B

241

-52

0

306.0

306.0

275294

5339825

All Received

O3MA-24-707

224

-45

0

327.0

327.0

275294

5339825

All Received

O3MA-24-708

224

-45

0

351.0

351.0

275363

5339780

All Received

O3MA-24-710

225

-55

0

308.9

308.9

275294

5339825

All Received

O3MA-24-711

224

-64

0

609.0

609.0

275382

5339908

All Received

O3MA-24-714

224

-50

0

348.0

348.0

275341

5339796

All Received

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mrs. Fati Cor Seck, Geo (OGQ #1656), Senior Geologist of O3 Mining, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Half-core samples are shipped to Agat Laboratory located in Val-d'Or, Québec, and Mississauga, Ontario, for assaying. The core is crushed to 75% passing -2 mm (10 mesh), a 250 g split of this material is pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns (200 mesh) and 50 g is analyzed by Fire Assay (FA) with an Atomic Absorption Spectrometry (AAS) finish. Samples assaying >10.0 g/t Au are re-analyzed with a gravimetric finish using a 50 g charge.

Commercial certified standard material and blanks are systematically inserted by O3 Mining's geologists into the sample chain after every 18 core samples as part of the quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") program. Third-party assays are submitted to other designated laboratories for 5% of mineralized samples. Drill program design, QA/QC, and interpretation of results are performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices.

About O3 Mining Inc.

O3 Mining Inc. is a gold explorer and mine developer on the road to produce from its highly prospective gold camps in Québec, Canada. O3 Mining benefits from the support and expertise of a team of industry leaders as it grows towards becoming a gold producer with several multi-million-ounce deposits in Québec.

O3 Mining is well-capitalized and owns a 100% interest in all its properties (127,100 hectares) in Québec. O3 Mining trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: OIII) and OTC Markets (OTCQX: OIIIF). The Corporation is focused on delivering superior returns to its shareholders and long-term benefits to its stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at https://o3mining.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements including, but are not limited to, statements with respect to planned and ongoing drilling, the significance of drill results, the ability to continue drilling, the impact of drilling on the definition of any resource, the ability to incorporate new drilling in an updated technical report and resource modelling, the Corporation's ability to grow the Malartic H deposit and the ability to convert inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Corporation, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements Forward-looking information is based on estimates of management of the Corporation, at the time it was made, involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the companies to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the drill results at Malartic H; the significance of drill results; the ability of drill results to accurately predict mineralization; the ability of any material to be mined in a matter that is economic. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the parties cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither the Corporation nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. The Corporation believes that this forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon. The Corporation does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. For further information on O3 Mining, please contact:

SOURCE O3 Mining Inc.

Contact Information: José Vizquerra | CEO, President & Director, [email protected]; Alex Rodriguez | Vice President, Corporate Development, [email protected], Telephone: +1 (647) 391-7724, Toll Free: +1 (833) 979-3516

Organization Profile

O3 Mining Inc.

O3 Mining is well-capitalized and holds a 100% interest in properties in Québec (133,557 hectares) and Ontario (25,000 hectares). O3 Mining controls 66,064 hectares in Val-d'Or and over 50 kilometres of strike length of the Cadillac-Larder Lake Fault. O3 Mining also has a...