O3 Mining Announces C$10 Million Convertible Debenture Placement

TORONTO, June 19, 2023 /CNW/ - O3 Mining Inc. (TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF) ("O3 Mining" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has completed a C$10 million private placement (the "Placement") with a strategic investor (the "Investor"), pursuant to which O3 Mining issued to the Investor a senior unsecured convertible debenture in an aggregate principal amount of C$10 million (the "Debenture"). The Debenture bears fixed interest at a rate of 10% per annum, payable semi-annually, half of which is payable in cash and half of which is payable, at the Corporation's election, in either common shares of the Corporation ("Common Shares") or in cash, and will mature on June 19, 2028 (the "Maturity Date"). The Debenture is a direct, unsecured obligation of the Corporation and ranks equally in right of payment with all existing and future unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness of the Corporation.

The Investor is entitled, at any time prior to the Maturity Date, to convert, in whole or in part, the outstanding principal amount due under the Debenture from time to time into Common Shares at a price equal to $2.05 per Common Share, subject to customary anti-dilution adjustments.

Pursuant to the terms of the Debenture, O3 Mining will be required to offer to purchase from the Investor the remaining outstanding principal amount of the Debenture if a change of control of the Corporation occurs or if the Corporation sells all or substantially all, or enters into a joint venture agreement, option agreement or similar arrangement with respect to the Corporation's Marban Engineering project. The Debenture is subject to customary events of default.

The Investor and the Corporation have also entered into an investor rights agreement providing, among other things, that for so long as the Investor holds greater than a 5.0% equity interest in the Corporation on a partially-diluted basis, the Investor will have certain participation, top-up and information rights. The participation rights will entitle the Investor to participate, on a pro rata basis, in certain equity financings of the Corporation up to a 9.9% equity interest in the Corporation on a partially-diluted basis.

The Corporation intends to use the proceeds from the Debenture for the exploration and development of its properties and for general corporate purposes.

O3 Mining's President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. José Vizquerra commented: " This investment in O3 Mining by a strategic investor further validates the potential of our assets in the Val-d'Or district of Québec, one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions, and our flagship Marban Engineering project. The proceeds will be used to advance the Marban Engineering project, which has a prefeasibility study showing estimated annual production of 161,000 ounces of gold and a life of mine of approximately 10 years. Contemplated work over the next 12 months includes mine design optimization, advancing geotechnical analysis on the overburden and processing alternatives. As such, work on further advancing economic studies on processing and tailings are temporarily suspended until this evaluation, and its implications for a future development route, are determined."

The Debenture is subject to a statutory hold period under Canadian securities laws expiring four months and one day from the date hereof. The Placement, including the future issuance of Common Shares upon conversion of the Debenture, if any, are subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About O3 Mining Inc.

O3 Mining Inc. is a gold explorer and mine developer on the road to produce from its highly prospective gold camps in Québec, Canada. O3 Mining benefits from the support and expertise of a team of industry leaders as it grows towards becoming a gold producer with several multi-million-ounce deposits in Québec.

O3 Mining is well-capitalized and owns a 100% interest in all its properties (62,000 hectares) in Québec. O3 Mining trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: OIII) and OTC Markets (OTCQX: OIIIF). The Corporation is focused on delivering superior returns to its shareholders and long-term benefits to its stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at https://o3mining.com .

Scientific and Technical Disclosure

Technical Report

The scientific and technical information relating to the Marban Engineering project is supported by the technical report entitled "Marban Engineering Project NI 43-101 Technical Report & Pre-Feasibility Study Val-d'Or Quebec, Canada", dated as of October 7, 2022 (with an effective date of August 24, 2022) (the "Marban PFS"), which was prepared, reviewed and approved by Renee Barrette, ing., James Purchase, P.Geo., Carl Michaud, P.Eng., Ali Hooshiar, P.Eng., Davood Hasanloo, P. Eng., and Andréanne Hamel, ing., each of whom is a "qualified person" for purposes of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Reference should be made to the full text of the Marban PFS, a copy of which is available electronically on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under O3 Mining's issuer profile.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Louis Gariepy, P.Geo. B.Sc., Vice President of Exploration of O3 Mining, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

