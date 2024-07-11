O-RAN ALLIANCE Announces Its New Chair of the Board

Effective June 25, 2024 , Dr. Abdurazak Mudesir, Group CTO of Deutsche Telekom, was elected as Chair of the O-RAN ALLIANCE's Board

BONN, Germany, July 11, 2024 /CNW/ -- O-RAN ALLIANCE announces that Dr. Abdurazak Mudesir, Group CTO of Deutsche Telekom, was elected as Chair of the Board, effective on June 25, 2024. Under Abdu's chairmanship, O-RAN ALLIANCE stays fully committed to its mission to transform Radio Access Networks to be open, intelligent, virtualized and fully interoperable.

Dr. Alex Jinsung Choi, with his departure from Deutsche Telekom, has stepped down from the O-RAN ALLIANCE Board Chair. Alex was one of the founding directors of the O-RAN ALLIANCE in 2018. He served as Chief Operations Officer until 2022, and then as Chair of the Board until June 2024. As a renowned thought leader in the telecom industry, Alex greatly contributed to advancing the O-RAN mission. The O-RAN ALLIANCE expresses sincere thanks to Alex for his leadership and enthusiasm.

"O-RAN ALLIANCE plays an essential role in the industry by setting an open specification framework and by facilitating the development of an innovative and competitive O-RAN ecosystem," said Abdurazak Mudesir, Chair of the Board of O-RAN ALLIANCE and Group CTO of Deutsche Telekom. "O-RAN ALLIANCE remains committed to its efforts in architecture design, interfaces and test specifications, open source developments as well as development of the O-RAN ecosystem towards large scale deployments and global impact."

About O-RAN ALLIANCE

The O-RAN ALLIANCE is a world-wide community of more than 300 mobile operators, vendors, and research & academic institutions operating in the Radio Access Network (RAN) industry. As the RAN is an essential part of any mobile network, the O-RAN ALLIANCE's mission is to re-shape the industry towards more intelligent, open, virtualized and fully interoperable mobile networks. The new O-RAN specifications enable a more competitive and vibrant RAN supplier ecosystem with faster innovation to improve user experience. O-RAN based mobile networks at the same time improve the efficiency of RAN deployments as well as operations by mobile operators. To achieve this, the O-RAN ALLIANCE publishes new RAN specifications, releases open software for the RAN, and supports its members in integration and testing of their implementations.

For more information, please visit www.o-ran.org.

