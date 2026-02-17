O'Leary Digital Forms Joint Venture to Advance 7.5 GW Wonder Valley Utah Campus; Alberta Permitting Underway

26,000 Acres Under Development in Two Jurisdictions Supporting 15 Gigawatt Initial Power Plan

MIAMI, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- O'Leary Digital Limited today announced the formation of a strategic joint venture with West GenCo LLC to advance development of Wonder Valley Utah, a large-scale powered compute campus located in the Golden Spike District of Box Elder County, Utah. West GenCo will oversee permitting and state-level regulatory coordination for the project.

In parallel, O'Leary Digital confirmed that permitting is underway for Wonder Valley Alberta, located in Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Together, the two projects anchor O'Leary Digital's broader powered compute and integrated energy infrastructure platform designed to meet accelerating demand for artificial intelligence and hyperscale cloud infrastructure.

Across Utah and Alberta, O'Leary Digital has under development approximately 26,000 acres positioned for long-term infrastructure buildout.

15 Gigawatts -- Initial Master Plan

Each Wonder Valley campus is planned for 7.5 gigawatts of power generation capacity, supported by phased deployment of powered buildings and integrated on-site energy and utility infrastructure.

Combined, the two sites represent a 15-gigawatt initial power plan, with the ability to scale over time based on tenant demand and infrastructure buildout.

Based on publicly available information, O'Leary Digital believes this represents the largest integrated powered compute infrastructure development currently underway globally.

Kevin O'Leary, Chairman of O'Leary Digital, said:

"We have under development approximately 26,000 acres across two jurisdictions with the infrastructure necessary to support power generation and compute capacity at scale. In Utah particularly, the energy resources and location create a compelling long-term opportunity. We recognize the leadership demonstrated by Governor Spencer J. Cox, Senate President J. Stuart Adams, and Utah's federal delegation including Senators Mike Lee and John R. Curtis. Projects of this magnitude require disciplined execution and close collaboration with state and local leadership, and we are committed to working in partnership as the project advances."

Strategic Positioning

Wonder Valley Utah benefits from access to major interstate natural gas infrastructure and proximity to aerospace, defense, and advanced manufacturing ecosystems. The location is designed to support secure, high-performance computing environments aligned with enterprise and mission-critical applications.

Wonder Valley Alberta is positioned to leverage Western Canada's energy resources and infrastructure base, supporting long-duration power development and large-scale compute deployment.

Both campuses are designed to accommodate dedicated single-tenant campuses or segmented multi-tenant configurations.

Representative Designs and Flexible Deployment

Representative campus and building designs have been developed to align with established hyperscale standards, while allowing flexibility to tailor power density, cooling systems, and infrastructure configurations to tenant requirements.

Paul Palandjian, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"We have developed repeatable campus designs supported by experienced partners with deep expertise and long track records serving leading compute tenants, while preserving the flexibility to collaborate directly on specific power and infrastructure requirements. In a rapidly evolving compute environment, combining scalability with adaptability is essential."

Execution Team

O'Leary Digital has assembled an experienced execution team to advance both projects, including:

Gensler -- Architecture and Master Planning

KPMG -- Financial and Tax Advisory

InPwr Inc. -- Electrical Infrastructure and Mission-Critical Systems

CenCore Group -- Campus and Data Center Security

Kent Data Centers (formerly Sudlows) -- Data Center Design and Engineering • PCL Construction -- Construction Manager (Alberta)

Clayco -- CM / General Contractor (Utah)

Leadership includes:

Kevin O'Leary -- Chairman

Paul Palandjian -- Chief Executive Officer

Carl Agren -- Chief Operating Officer

Brian Inskeep -- InPwr Inc., Lead Investor and Board Member

Ashley Davis -- Partner and Senior Advisor Overseeing Federal and State Government Matters

Capital Formation

O'Leary Digital has capitalized both Wonder Valley Utah and Wonder Valley Alberta to advance each project through permitting and toward shovel-ready execution.

The company has retained a blue-chip roster of leading global investment banks to serve as capital markets advisors in structuring and securing project-level equity and debt financing for both developments.

Alberta Engagement

In Alberta, O'Leary Digital has commenced engagement with Indigenous communities whose traditional lands fall within the Greenview Industrial Gateway, where the proposed Wonder Valley Alberta project is located.

O'Leary added:

"The Greenview Industrial Gateway sits within lands that have long been part of Indigenous communities' traditional territories. Engagement, consultation, and shared opportunity are foundational to how we approach development in Alberta."

About O'Leary Digital

O'Leary Digital is developing a long-term powered compute and integrated energy infrastructure platform anchored by Wonder Valley Utah and Wonder Valley Alberta. The platform is designed to support large-scale artificial intelligence and hyperscale cloud deployments through phased infrastructure development, institutional execution, and strategic energy integration.

