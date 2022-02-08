O'EVERYONE IN GREEN WITH HEARTS OF GOLD: TULLAMORE D.E.W. LAUNCHES YEAR 2 OF O'EVERYONE, A SPIRITED BENEVOLENCE CAMPAIGN IN SUPPORT OF THE CANADIAN CENTRE FOR DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

From January 1st to December 31st, 2022, Canadians coast to coast can participate again, in supporting the O'Everyone benevolence campaign by purchasing a Tullamore D.E.W. personalized "O'Everyone" t-shirt and bottle label bundle at www.OEveryone.ca for $20 CAD inclusive. Sales are tracked via the live-ticker on the website and 100% of proceeds from merchandise sales go directly to the CCDI to support DE&I initiatives across Canada.

"Bringing Canadians together to raise awareness and dollars for the powerful and much needed diversity focused work of the CCDI is the heart of Tullamore D.E.W.'s O'Everyone Inclusivity campaign," comments Beth-Anne Perry, Country Marketing Director, William Grant & Sons. "That is why we are proud to announce again in 2022, we will be making another kickoff donation of $20,000 to celebrate the second year of O'Everyone. After raising over $45,000 in 2021, we look forward to raising even more funds and awareness for the Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion with Canadians of legal drinking age from coast to coast."

Founded in 2012, The Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion (CCDI) is a registered national charity organization. Their mission is to help create inclusive spaces that are free of prejudice and discrimination, and to generate awareness, dialogue and action that helps recognize diversity as an asset and not an obstacle.

"CCDI is proud to renew the partnership with Tullamore D.E.W.'s O'Everyone and are grateful for the continued support of our objectives driven by inclusion, diversity, solidarity and celebration," comments Anne-Marie Pham, Executive Director, CCDI. "We look forward to continuing the spirit of benevolence for a second year."

"From influencers to media, from spoken word artists to musicians and consumers, Tullamore D.E.W.'s O'Everyone brought together Canadians for the purpose of supporting the powerful work of the CCDI," comments Daniel "Gravy" Thomas, Global Advocacy and Ambassador Community Manager, William Grant & Sons & O'Everyone Community Champion.

"As the O'Everyone O'Community Champion, I got a first-hand look at the passion and stories that Tullamore D.E.W's O'Everyone helped bring to the forefront, it was a truly inspiring experience and I look forward to growing O'Everyone in 2022."

The O'Everyone customized O'Lastname T-shirt and bottle label bundle costs $20.00 and is available for purchase in Canada at www.OEveryone.ca until December 31, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Tullamore D.E.W. will continue to cover all costs associated with production and shipping, ensuring that 100% of all dollars raised continue to support the CCDI.

Tullamore D.E.W.'s O'Everyone will run until December 31, 2022. Additional information about O'Everyone can be found by visiting www.OEveryone.ca.

For additional information about the Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion (CCDI), please visit www.ccdi.ca

For press images and information about O'Everyone and Tullamore D.E.W. in Canada, please visit https://tullamoredew.alchemystsinc.com/

For additional information about Tullamore D.E.W. globally, please visit www.tullamoredew.com

ABOUT TULLAMORE D.E.W. IRISH WHISKEY

Tullamore D.E.W. is the second largest Irish whiskey in the world. With an intriguing smooth yet complex character, Tullamore D.E.W. is triple distilled, but is also a unique blend of all three types of Irish whiskeys; the pot still, malt and grain whiskeys. As a result, Tullamore D.E.W. is three times smoother with an added gentle complexity. Tullamore D.E.W. was the first and remains one of the few international Irish whiskeys to pioneer this blend of three. Created in 1829, the brand's strong heritage started in Tullamore, a town in the heart of Ireland, and was fostered by the vision of an early founder Daniel E. Williams, whose initials live on the bottle to this day.

www.tullamoredew.com Distributed by PMA Canada. www.pmacanada.com

ABOUT WILLIAM GRANT & SONS

William Grant & Sons, Ltd. is an independent family-owned distiller headquartered in the United Kingdom and founded by William Grant in 1887. Today, the luxury spirits company is run by the fifth generation of his family and distills some of the world's leading brands of Scotch whisky, including the world's most awarded single malt Glenfiddich®, The Balvenie® range of handcrafted single malts, small-batch, handcrafted Hendrick's® Gin and the world's third largest blended Scotch, Grant's®, as well as other iconic spirits brands such as Sailor Jerry®, Tullamore D.E.W.® Irish Whiskey, Monkey Shoulder® and Drambuie®, Reyka® Vodka and Milagro® Tequila. Represented in Canada by PMA Canada Agency. www.pmacanada.com

ABOUT CCDI

The Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion (CCDI) is a made-in-Canada solution designed to help employers, diversity and inclusion/human rights/equity, and human resources practitioners effectively address the full picture of inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility within the workplace. Founded and run by experienced diversity and inclusion practitioners, CCDI's focus is on practical sustainable solutions that help employers move toward true inclusion. Effectively managing diversity and inclusion, and human rights and equity is a strategic imperative for all Canadian organizations that wish to remain relevant and competitive. Their mission is to help those they work with be inclusive, free of prejudice and discrimination, and to generate awareness, dialogue and action helping people to recognize diversity as an asset and not an obstacle.

