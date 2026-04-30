O+C Private Credit Explores the Frontier of Sub Prime Lending

TORONTO, April 30, 2026 /CNW/ - In the complex landscape of sub-prime securities lending , lenders frequently encounter a challenging litigation environment when arrangements deteriorate. Sophisticated borrowers, often high-net-worth individuals, possess significant resources and institutional incentives to contest enforcement, creating unique risks for creditors. O+C Private Credit has developed a specialized framework designed to proactively address and mitigate these inherent litigation risks, offering institutional discipline in a market prone to adversarial disputes.

The Structural Challenge of Sub-Prime Lending

Sub-prime securities lending -- in its modern, institutional form -- refers to collateralized lending arrangements where the underlying security does not meet the credit criteria of conventional margin lending. This includes thinlytraded equities, illiquid positions, concentrated insider holdings, and single-name exposures that traditional market participants routinely decline or severely constrict.

The growth of this market has been propelled by a structural gap: public company founders and executives are frequently among the wealthiest individuals in any economy, yet they are also among the most liquidity-constrained. Insider trading restrictions, lock-up agreements, disclosure requirements, and adverse market signalling create a paradox where significant paper wealth cannot be readily monetized through conventional channels.

Yet solving that liquidity problem is only half the challenge. The other half -- one that separates disciplined lenders from the rest -- is managing what happens when things go wrong.

"The unique litigation landscape inherent in sub-prime securities lending, characterized by highly resourced and motivated adversaries, necessitates a fundamentally robust and proactive risk mitigation strategy," said Andrew Branion, Treasury and Risk Leadership at O+C Private Credit. "Our integrated framework is specifically engineered to address the binary pressure points that often escalate default into protracted legal disputes, thereby safeguarding the integrity of our lending operations."

The Litigation Environment: A Creditor's Most Difficult Counterparty

When a sub-prime securities lending arrangement deteriorates, the lender faces a litigation environment unlike almost any other in commercial finance. The clients who populate this market are, by definition, sophisticated, high- net-worth individuals with significant resources, established legal counsel, and strong institutional incentives to contest enforcement.

Collateral as sole recourse

In most transactions, the pledged securities are the lender's only remedy. A founder who has pledged a substantial equity block is unlikely to walk away in a default scenario without deploying every available legal tool to delay, complicate, or reverse enforcement -- regardless of the clarity of the remedies available under the underlying loan agreement.

Disclosure and reputational asymmetry

Litigation in this space is rarely private. Court filings are public records, and a dispute involving a high-profile founder or executive will attract attention from financial journalists, regulators, and the borrower's own shareholders and board. This asymmetry works heavily in the borrower's favour: the lender has little to gain from publicity, while the borrower may weaponize it. Allegations of predatory lending terms or improper collateral disposal can be filed in pleadings and disseminated publicly long before they are adjudicated -- causing reputational harm to the lender, irrespective of their merit. Motivated and well-resourced adversaries. Unlike conventional defaulting borrowers, a concentrated insider facing loss of their equity block has powerful personal and financial incentives to litigate aggressively. The asymmetry of stakes -- the lender recovering a financial position; the borrower potentially losing a life's work -- creates an adversary with both the motivation and the means to pursue prolonged legal action. The cumulative weight of these litigation risks argues strongly for a structural prevention approach. O+C Private Credit is built around this principle: the best litigation risk management is transaction architecture that removes the conditions under which disputes arise.

O+C's framework addresses litigation risk across three dimensions

Conservative LTV Ratios

By advancing up to 65% against single-position securities -- and maintaining disciplined underwriting, O+C preserves a meaningful equity cushion throughout the loan term. This buffer reduces the frequency and severity of margin pressure events, which are among the most common triggers of borrower disputes. Extended Tenors and Accruing Interest Structures

Many litigation events in securities lending are precipitated by refinancing pressure or cash flow demands at the worst possible moment. O+C's model eliminates both. Loan tenors can extend to up to 10 years, and simple interest accrues throughout the term and is paid at maturity -- imposing no periodic cash demands on the borrower. Borrowers who are not financially squeezed during a loan term are far less likely to become adversarial borrowers. Unambiguous, Institutional-Grade Documentation Borrower litigation frequently exploits ambiguity -- in enforcement mechanisms, collateral disposal procedures, or event of default definitions. O+C executes all transactions through a fully licensed banking entity with carefully drafted agreements incorporating clear governing law, explicit jurisdiction selection, and unambiguous contractual terms. This eliminates the documentary vulnerabilities that sophisticated borrower counsel routinely targets in enforcement disputes.

The Result: Institutional Discipline as Litigation Defense

O+C has assembled a combination of structural elements rarely found in a single offering: extended tenors, accruing interest, non-recourse structure, conservative LTV parameters, flexible collateral coverage across equities and bonds, and custody through leading international institutions -- all executed through a fully licensed bank rather than an unregulated vehicle. Each of these features serves a dual purpose. They make O+C's product genuinely attractive to sophisticated borrowers. They also, by design, reduce the binary pressure points that convert a defaulting borrower into a litigating one. In a market where the creditor's most difficult counterparty is also their client, that discipline is not incidental to the business model -- it is the business model.

The collective background of O+C's leadership spans central banking, prime brokerage, debt capital markets, and derivative structuring -- a combination that reflects the multi dimensional risk calculus involved in sub-prime securities lending. Underwriting a concentrated position in a thinly traded equity over an extended horizon requires simultaneously integrating equity, credit, liquidity, and jurisdictional risks. The O+C team has managed each of these components, separately and in combination, across multiple institutions and market environments.

SOURCE O+C Private Credit

To explore O+C Private Credit's comprehensive risk management solutions, or for media inquiries, contact Andrew Branion at oc-pc.com/contact