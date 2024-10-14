NZ Technologies and Barco Forge Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Medical Imaging Interfaces with Artificial Intelligence

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - NZ Technologies, a leader in AI-driven human-machine interface solutions, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Barco, a global leader in healthcare display and imaging solutions. This collaboration is set to revolutionize the way medical imaging is presented and interacted with during surgeries, utilizing NZ Technologies' HoverTap™ and TIPSO AirPad™ technologies.

Medical imaging plays an essential role in today's surgical environments, and Barco, with its cutting-edge surgical displays, has long been at the forefront of delivering high-quality imaging solutions to healthcare professionals worldwide. Through this partnership, Barco aims to enhance the way medical professionals engage with surgical displays by integrating NZ Technologies' touch and touchless interaction technologies.

"Our HoverTap and TIPSO technologies introduce a new era of intuitive control for healthcare, allowing surgeons to interact with medical imagery in the most demanding environments," says Dr. Nima Ziraknejad, Founder and CEO of NZ Technologies. "With Barco's reputation as a leader in surgical displays, we are excited to bring these innovations to life and create seamless AI-driven interfaces that transform the surgical experience."

"This partnership with NZ Technologies allows us to overcome long-standing challenges in human-machine interaction, particularly in sterile environments. Together, we are providing innovative interface solutions to support the continuous enhancement of surgical precision," said Johan Fornier, Executive Vice President Surgical & Modality, Barco.

The collaboration will combine Barco's expertise in professional-grade medical displays with NZTech's advanced AI-driven healthcare interface technology. Together, the companies aim to provide medical professionals with intuitive touch and touchless interaction capabilities that are agnostic to gloves, plastic drapes, and even the presence of liquids, making them ideal for use in sterile operating rooms. These new integrated solutions will enable healthcare providers to access medical imagery with greater precision and efficiency, supporting the delivery of the best possible patient outcomes. The integration of HoverTap and TIPSO AirPad with Barco's displays will allow healthcare professionals to maintain control of critical medical imaging with greater ergonomics and ease of use, ensuring the smoothest possible clinical workflow.

About NZ Technologies

NZ Technologies is a leader in human-machine interaction technologies, providing AI-driven solutions designed for healthcare, industrial, and public spaces. Its flagship products, HoverTap™ and TIPSO AirPad™, are revolutionizing how users interact with digital systems in sterile and complex environments.

About Barco

Barco NV is a global leader in digital projection and imaging technology, headquartered in Kortrijk, Belgium. With a focus on healthcare, entertainment, and enterprise markets, Barco delivers state-of-the-art visualization and imaging solutions. The company operates in over 90 countries, holds 400 patents, and is publicly traded on Euronext Brussels. Barco is renowned for its advanced medical-grade displays, widely used by healthcare professionals to ensure precise and reliable imaging in critical surgical applications.

SOURCE NZ Technologies Inc.

For further information, please contact: Naomi Kam, Marketing Manager, [email protected], +1 604-336-9464