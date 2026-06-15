NYSE Content Update: Stocks Rally, ICE Brent Crude Drops to $82 on Iran Deal

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on June 15th

Direxion SpaceX Bull 2X ETF lists on NYSE Speed Speed Voyager Technologies rang Closing Bell on June 11

Equities are higher Monday morning after President Trump announced that the U.S. and Iran had reached an agreement to end the conflict.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NYSE: FITB), the largest bank transfer in NYSE history, will be looking to build off gains from its NYSE trading debut this past Friday.

Direxion launches its SpaceX Bull 2X ETF this morning, and SVP Ryan Lee will join NYSE Live to dive deeper into the product.

Global energy and maritime company BW Group celebrates a united portfolio at the NYSE this morning.

Opening Bell

BW Group celebrates the strength of the BW ecosystem across maritime, energy and infrastructure

Closing Bell

CGI (NYSE: GIB) celebrates their 50-year company anniversary

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Joe Benarroch, [email protected], Head of Content, Media Partnerships, & Distribution