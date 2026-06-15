NYSE Content Update: Stocks Rally, ICE Brent Crude Drops to $82 on Iran Deal

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
Jun 15, 2026, 08:55 ET
NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on June 15th
- Equities are higher Monday morning after President Trump announced that the U.S. and Iran had reached an agreement to end the conflict.
- Fifth Third Bancorp (NYSE: FITB), the largest bank transfer in NYSE history, will be looking to build off gains from its NYSE trading debut this past Friday.
- Direxion launches its SpaceX Bull 2X ETF this morning, and SVP Ryan Lee will join NYSE Live to dive deeper into the product.
- Global energy and maritime company BW Group celebrates a united portfolio at the NYSE this morning.
Opening Bell
BW Group celebrates the strength of the BW ecosystem across maritime, energy and infrastructure
Closing Bell
CGI (NYSE: GIB) celebrates their 50-year company anniversary
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com
SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
Joe Benarroch, [email protected], Head of Content, Media Partnerships, & Distribution
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