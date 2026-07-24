NYSE Content Update: State Street + NYSE to Celebrate 'Fearless Girl'

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, July 24, 2026 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on July 24th

Vertical Aerospace joins Project VERTI-GO Speed Speed ProShares at the NYSE on July 23

Traders continue to monitor escalating tensions in the Middle East. As of 8:00 AM ET, ICE Brent Crude Oil is trading at $98 a barrel.

Vertical Aerospace chief engineer David King will join NYSE Live to discuss a flurry of headlines the company made this week. Vertical has joined Project VERTI-GO, designed to accelerate the safe integration of electric aircraft into everyday space. The company also says it completed the first public eVTOL flight in England.

The NYSE and State Street will come together to celebrate 'Fearless Girl' this afternoon with a summer block party beginning at 2 PM ET.

Opening Bell

Oliver Scholars celebrates the culmination of its summer Brand2Biz Camp.

Closing Bell

State Street (NYSE: STT) celebrates 'Fearless Girl'

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Joe Benarroch, [email protected], Head of Content, Media Partnerships, & Distribution