NYSE Content Update: Lincoln International Pops by 13% in First Day of Trade

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Lance Glinn delivers the pre-market update on May 21st

On Location creating unique experiences for fans Speed Speed Timken Rang NYSE Closing Bell on May 20

Investors digest Q1 earnings from Nvidia, which topped analyst estimates and included an $80 billion share repurchase program.

Shares of Lincoln International (NYSE: LCLN) popped by nearly 13% during its trading debut on the NYSE yesterday.

On Location President Paul Caine will join NYSE Live to take viewers through how the TKO Holdings (NYSE: TKO) subsidiary is creating one-of-a-kind experiences for fans at the upcoming World Cup.

Opening Bell

Citigroup (NYSE: C) celebrates Asian Heritage Month

Closing Bell

BNY (NYSE: BNY) celebrates America250

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Joe Benarroch, [email protected], Head of Content, Media Partnerships, & Distribution