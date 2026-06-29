NYSE Content Update: Easterly Launches Easterly Snow All Cap Value Fund

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
Jun 29, 2026, 08:55 ET
NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Pete Asch delivers the pre-market update on June 29th
- Investors track new developments in the Middle East after the U.S. and Iran agreed to halt hostilities over the weekend.
- The city of Orlando, Florida says it's seeing more companies establish headquarters or expand business operations in the city.
- Mayor Buddy Dyer joins NYSE Live to discuss factors behind Orlando's transition to becoming a corporate and innovation hub.
- Travel + Leisure moved its headquarters to the city earlier this year.
- Easterly Asset Management announced that it's expanding its platform with the debut of the Easterly Snow All Cap Value Fund.
- The firm also disclosed that it has completed the acquisition of Olstein's mutual fund business.
- Easterly Snow CIO Josh Schachter will join NYSE Live to explain how the moves elevate its value investing platform.
Opening Bell
Del Monte Corporation (NYSE: DMC) celebrates its new ticker symbol and brand unification
Closing Bell
Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) celebrates Pride Month under its 2026 global Pride theme 'When I Think of Home'
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com
SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
Joe Benarroch, [email protected], Head of Content, Media Partnerships, & Distribution
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