NYSE Content Update: Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity Begins

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on June 22nd

VanEck Gold Miners ETF celebrates 20 years. Speed Speed First Carolina at the NYSE on June 18th.

Traders react to the latest developments in the Middle East, with the U.S. and Iran agreeing to a roadmap for a final deal within 60 days.

The NYSE is on the ground at The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, which kicked off in Cannes, France: The NYSE is teaming up with Beet.TV to deliver exclusive industry leader interviews. Cannes Lions Chairman Phil Thomas lays out the themes that will drive conversation at the event in a conversation that airing on NYSE Live.

VanEck CEO Jan van Eck will join NYSE Live to explain why its Gold Miners ETF remains a core part of its strategy after 20 years.

Opening Bell

VanEck celebrates 20th listing anniversary of the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSE Arca: GDX)

Closing Bell

Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI) celebrates its relaunch as a public company

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Joe Benarroch, [email protected], Head of Content, Media Partnerships, & Distribution