NYSE Content Update: Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Debuts for Trade after $1.8 Billion IPO

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on May 14th

AI OS Vida Global lists today on NYSE American Speed Speed Rollins President rang the closing bell yesterday

The S&P 500 trades at a record high, with equities up Thursday morning, as gains in technology shares boost the large cap index.

The Global X NYSE 100 ETF jumped 1.7% yesterday, driven by a 3.9% rise in component Alphabet.

Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust (NYSE: BXDC) will see its shares debut after pricing at $20 each.

Artificial intelligence operating system Vida Global to ring the first trade bell as it lists on NYSE American.

Opening Bell

Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust (NYSE: BXDC) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell

The Fire Department of the City of New York celebrates National EMS week

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Joe Benarroch, [email protected], Head of Content, Media Partnerships, & Distribution