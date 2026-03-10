NYSE Content Update: AT&T CEO John Stankey to Ring Bell on 150th Anniversary of First Phone Call

New York Stock Exchange

Mar 10, 2026, 08:55 ET

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on March 10th

AT&T commits $250 billion over five years to network infrastructure.
Activists Paris Hilton and Gloria Steinem sign Distinguished Guest Book.
  • The stock market is recovering Tuesday morning, and the price of ICE Brent Crude is cooling after President Donald Trump said that Iran War could "very soon" end.
  • Paris Hilton, alongside activist Gloria Steinem, celebrated International Women's Day at the NYSE on Monday, March 9, by ringing the Closing Bell.
  • Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) announces a $250 billion commitment to advance U.S. connectivity as it marks the 150th anniversary of the first telephone call.
  • Nexthop AI raises $500 million in funding with an oversubscribed series B round led by Lightspeed Venture partners to boost its valuation to $4.2 billion

Opening Bell
AT&T (NYSE: T) celebrates the 150th anniversary of the first telephone call

Closing Bell
Bunge (NYSE: BG) celebrates its 2026 Investor Day and 25 years as a public company

