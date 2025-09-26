NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Wall Street digests August PCE data

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Stocks are mixed after investors received key economic data earlier this morning. The PCE came out today ahead of market open. Economists estimated headline PCE to show a 2.7% increase year-over-year.

According to the latest data, over 60% of traders anticipate we'll see two additional interest rate cuts before the end of the year.

President Trump announced Thursday that new tariffs on pharmaceuticals, heavy trucks, and furniture entering the country, including a 100% tariff on patented drugs, will take effect on October 1 st.

