NEW YORK, April 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 11th

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + U.S. and E.U. to negotiate trade

Stocks rose Friday as JP Morgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) exceeded earnings expectations.

China raised tariffs on U.S. imports to 125% after the White House upped its tariffs to 145% on Chinese imports.

raised tariffs on U.S. imports to 125% after the White House upped its tariffs to 145% on Chinese imports. Traders gave equities a boost after the European Union said its representatives will fly to Washington D.C. to "try and sign deals"

Opening Bell

Project H.O.O.D highlights its efforts to build a Leadership & Economic Opportunity Center on the South Side of Chicago

Closing Bell

YPF S.A. (NYSE: YPF) celebrates and introduces its new management team

