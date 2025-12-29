NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + S&P 500 To End 2025 Trade this Week, Up 18% So Far This Year

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
Dec 29, 2025, 08:55 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on December 29th
- Stocks are steady as Wall Street enters the final trading days of 2025 in a holiday-shortened week; markets close on New Year's Day and economic data will be light.
- S&P 500 up 18% YTD, fueled by lower rates, strong earnings, and economic resilience; the index hit a record high last week and logged its best weekly gain in a month.
- Investors eye Santa Claus rally--the last five sessions of the year plus two in January--while Fed meeting minutes on Tuesday may offer clues on future borrowing costs.
Opening Bell
Third Street Music School Settlement rings the Opening Bell
Closing Bell
Knorex (NYSE American: KNRX) celebrates its recent listing
SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
