NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + S&P 500 hits 28th record in 2025

Stocks are little changed Tuesday morning after the S&P 500 hit its 28 th record of the year. The large cap index was helped by Nvidia's plans to invest $100 billion into Open AI.

record of the year. The large cap index was helped by Nvidia's plans to invest into Open AI. NYSE-listed Oracle jumped by more than 6% to begin the week after it named two new co-CEOs. Shares of the stock are up by nearly 40% over the past month after releasing bullish cloud infrastructure guidance in September.

Wall Street is preparing for August's PCE reading on Friday morning. This report will give investors the latest update on the state of the U.S. economy and help guide the Fed's monetary policy decisions.

