NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 25th

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + President of South Korea rings Opening Bell

Equities are fractionally lower following two straight days of losses across the major averages. Investors will focus on new developments in the AI trade, as well as key economic data out ahead of today's open.

The Labor Department released its latest weekly jobless claims data this morning amid a cooling labor market. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said this week that weakness in the labor market is outweighing concerns about sticky inflation.

Today at the New York Stock Exchange, the President of South Korea , Lee Jae Myung, will ring the Opening Bell amid the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Opening Bell

H.E. Lee Jae Myung, President of South Korea, rings the Opening Bell

Closing Bell

Tetra Technologies (NYSE: TTI) celebrates ONE TETRA – The Path to 2030

