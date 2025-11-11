NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Government Shutdown Nears End After 42 Days

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on November 11th

Stocks opened slightly lower Tuesday after a strong global rally pushed the S&P 500 up 1.5% to start the week, fueled by optimism that the longest U.S. government shutdown could end soon.

The Senate passed a temporary funding bill late Monday to keep most of the government running through January; the House vote is next, followed by President Trump's expected signature.

Tech stocks led early gains, but momentum faded amid valuation concerns--highlighted by SoftBank selling its entire stake in Nvidia, sending shares down nearly 1%.

