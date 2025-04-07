NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-market update + Global markets respond to tariffs

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
Apr 07, 2025, 08:55 ET
NEW YORK, April 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 7th
- The S&P 500 is set to enter a bear market early Monday as global markets respond to last week's tariff announcements that President Donald Trump said could take two years to benefit the manufacturing sector.
- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Friday that tariffs will aggravate inflation and drag down economic growth, but the economy was still strong overall.
- Powell's assertion came after a better-than-expected March jobs report showed 228,000 positions were added last month.
