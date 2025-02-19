NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Trinity Chavez delivers the pre-market update on February 19th

NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR FEBRUARY 19TH + NIKE ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH SKIMS

Nike (NYSE: NKE) and Skims introduce new brand for women: NikeSKIMS

Investors anticipate speech from Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson

Key housing data to publish, including housing starts and building permits

