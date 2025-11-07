NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on November 7th

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Evommune Rises in Trading Debut

Equities are lower Friday morning after the major indices retreated Thursday in a volatile session. The S&P 500 shed 1.1% as signs of a cooling jobs market pushed down tech stocks and cryptocurrency .

. Traders scooped up bonds amid bets that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates due to a softening labor market. The Central Bank has one final meeting scheduled this year in Mid-December.

NYSE IPO's Evommune and Grupo Aeromexico popped on their first day of trading yesterday. Evommune rallied 26% in its debut while Aeromexico rose 7.1%.

Opening Bell

PENCIL celebrates its 30th anniversary

Closing Bell

World Leaders in Data and AI (WLDA) celebrates the 2025 WLDA Summit

