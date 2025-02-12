NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE + ANNOUNCEMENT OF NYSE TEXAS

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on February 12th

NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR FEBRUARY 12ᵗʰ

Markets and investors react to US CPI data

The New York Stock Exchange announces plans to launch NYSE Texas

NYSE Texas will provide companies with listing and trading venue in Dallas

Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Media Partnership Inquiries: Joe Benarroch, [email protected], Head of Content, Media Partnerships, & Distribution