NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE + ANNOUNCEMENT OF NYSE TEXAS

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
Feb 12, 2025, 08:55 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on February 12th
- Markets and investors react to US CPI data
- The New York Stock Exchange announces plans to launch NYSE Texas
- NYSE Texas will provide companies with listing and trading venue in Dallas
Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET
SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
Media Partnership Inquiries: Joe Benarroch, [email protected], Head of Content, Media Partnerships, & Distribution
Share this article