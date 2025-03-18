NYSE Content advisory: Pre-Market Update + American Express Marks Founding Anniversary as Proofpoint Teams Up with Microsoft for Cybersecurity

NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Darren Lee, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Threat Protection Group at Proofpoint, will join NYSE TV Live at 9:00am to discuss this morning's announcement that the cybersecurity and compliance company will utilize Microsoft Azure's AI capabilities and cloud infrastructure to host Proofpoint's human-centric cybersecurity.

Pre-Market Update + American Express Marks Founding Anniversary as Proofpoint Teams Up with Microsoft for Cybersecurity

Full Release: Proofpoint Establishes Global Strategic Alliance with Microsoft to Build on Azure and Strengthen Human-Centric Cybersecurity for Organization

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on March 18th

American Express celebrates its 175th Anniversary by opening the U.S. equity markets.

Proofpoint and Microsoft team up to help companies prevent the underlying causes of data breaches.

S&P 500 looks to build on back-to-back gains as investors turn their attention to housing data coming out this morning.

