NEW YORK, June 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Money20/20, FINTECH.TV, and Cheddar announced the launch of "Taking Stock," a new, social first content series airing daily. The show was announced from the Money20/20 Europe main stage, marking a new era in fintech media.

NYSE Content Advisory: NYSE, Money20/20, FINTECH.TV, and Cheddar create “Taking Stock” Kristen Scholer at Money20/20 Europe Kristen Scholer at Money20/20 Europe Kristen Scholer at Money20/20 Europe Kristen Scholer at Money20/20 Europe