NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: New York Stock Exchange Partnership Network Update

NEW YORK, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- At the inaugural New York Stock Exchange Partnership Day, the NYSE put out a call to action by bringing together leading media partners, publishers, ad tech leaders, content creators, agencies, and platforms to launch the NYSE Partnership Network. Here is what can happen when Community, Content, Commercial, + Connection come together.

New York Stock Exchange Partnership Day Recap

Firefly Aerospace Spacecraft Program Director Ray Allensworth joins NYSE TV Live : Shortly after Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost Mission 1 successfully achieved a lunar landing March 2, company's spacecraft program director, Ray Allensworth, shared the primary objectives of its two weeks on the moon. Blue Ghost Mission is a NASA-funded lunar lander program delivering scientific payloads to the Moon, supporting the Artemis program's goals and advancing commercial lunar exploration capabilities. Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET

Floor Faces : NYSE Floor Operations Analyst, Yvette Arrington has called the New York Stock Exchange home for nearly 40 years. Since 1986, her career has taken her from prep in the cafeteria to analyst at ICE. Yvette stood steadfast through three acquisitions, changes in leadership, and countless turning points in American history.

NYSE's Wall St. Walking Tour : Hosted exclusively on Spotify (NYSE: SPOT), the New York Stock Exchange Walking Tour takes listeners inside a story 400 years in the making: the tale of Wall Street. This narrative follows the story of the New York Stock Exchange's ascent from a modest auction held in a dusty street to the preeminent trading and technological powerhouse that it is today. Listen here

theCUBE + NYSE Wired: CMO Leaders Summit : NYSE Wired and theCUBE partnered to present the CMO Leaders Series Summit, featuring leading CMOs from some of the world's most cutting edge companies. In this clip, Julie Choi, CMO of Cerebras discusses her firm's wafer-scale engine, the largest chip in the world, and its impact on AI performance and innovation.

The Mortgage Monitor : Andy Walden, Head of Mortgage + Housing Market Research at ICE joined NYSE TV Live to discuss the latest mortgage trends including the historic five-year rise of property insurance premiums. ICE manages the nation's leading repository of loan-level residential mortgage data and performance information. Each month, ICE's research experts carefully analyze this data to produce a summary supplemented by dozens of charts and graphs that reflect trend and point-in-time observations for the monthly Mortgage Monitor Report.

