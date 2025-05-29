NYALA is the first truly digital alternative to traditional investment banks. The company offers a platform through which stocks and bonds can be issued—without exchanges, banks, or paperwork. Faster, cheaper, and across borders. In doing so, NYALA is democratizing both capital access for companies and investment opportunities for retail investors.

NYALA's pioneering work is regulated under Germany's Electronic Securities Act (eWpG) and was recently awarded a government research grant from the German Federal Ministry of Research.

NYALA solves a serious issue: traditional capital markets aren't built for small and mid-sized enterprises. IPOs require multi-million budgets and specialized legal advisors. As a result, 90% of mid-sized growth companies lack access. This often leads to the most exciting investment opportunities being allocated behind closed doors—to exclusive investor circles.

A New Era for Capital Markets: DPO Instead of IPO

What used to be a costly and complex IPO is now a lean, digital process. NYALA enables so-called DPOs—Digital Public Offerings. Companies issue securities directly to investors via digital channels: through their websites, apps, or partner platforms.

According to Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock—the world's largest asset manager—the future of capital markets lies in this kind of digital securities. The market holds enormous potential: by 2030, volumes of over €10 trillion are expected. In Europe, there is an annual funding gap of €800 billion that NYALA aims to close. Already, over 5,000 investors and issuers from six EU countries trust the platform.

An Exciting Announcement for Investors:

With a current share price of around €90, significant short-term potential and a target above €1.000, investors can now participate online—a process as simple as online shopping. And 15% of investments in NYALA can be refunded by the German Office for Economic Affairs. More information at https://digital.nyala.de.

Against this backdrop, the business editors of the FRANKFURTER TAGESZEITUNG see NYALA as one of the pioneers in the digital transformation of the financial sector. NYALA is now expanding across Europe and offers investors the chance to get in early on a promising future. With a solid foundation and a clear growth path, this Berlin-based company is revolutionizing how capital is raised and applied to benefit the European economy. The digitization of finance has begun—and NYALA is leading it forward.

NYALA Digital Asset AG

ISIN: DE000A3EX2V1

More information at: https://digital.nyala.de

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2695171/NYALA_Digital_Asset_AG.jpg

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PUOH8f-ICKs

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2695172/NYALA_Logo.jpg

Press Contact:

FRANKFURTER TAGESZEITUNG

Mrs. Cyntia Benning

Mail: [email protected]

META DESCRIPTION:

Discover NYALA Digital Asset AG: Digital securities are revolutionizing the capital market. Yield-driven investments for private investors and new financing routes for SMEs. Join the funding round now!

META KEYS:

NYALA Digital Asset AG, digital securities, financing, investment, retail investors, small and medium-sized enterprises, Digital Public Offerings, DPOs, capital market, FinTech, securities, secondary market, funding round, Berlin, BaFin, ISIN: DE000A3EX2V1

SOURCE NYALA DIGITAL ASSET AG