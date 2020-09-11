NxGold Announces Increase to Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - NxGold Ltd. (the "Company") (TSXV: NXN) is pleased to announce that due to strong investor demand it has increased the size of its private placement (the "Private Placement") previously announced on September 9, 2020.

The Private Placement, which originally planned to raise gross proceeds of up to $1.5 million, will be increased by up to $1.5 million and now consist of up to 6,000,000 units (the "Units") for gross proceeds of $3 million at a price of $0.50 per Unit. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company and one half of a common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.75 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance. Red Cloud Securities Inc. is acting as a finder in connection with the Private Placement.

All other terms are as described in the initial Private Placement news release. The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for general working capital purposes. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to regulatory approval, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About NxGold

NxGold is a Vancouver-based exploration company. The Company recently entered into options agreements with Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSX: MGA) to acquire a 100% interest in the Ben Lomond and Georgetown uranium projects in Australia, and IsoEnergy Ltd. (TSXV: ISO) to acquire a 100% interest in the Mountain Lake uranium project in Nunavut, Canada. The Company entered into the Mountain lake option agreement with IsoEnergy on July 16, 2020 and the transaction remains subject to regulatory approval. In addition, the Company owns 80% of the Mt. Roe gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and has entered into an earn-in agreement with Meliadine Gold Ltd. to earn up to a 70% interest in the Kuulu Project (formerly known as the Peter Lake Gold Project) in Nunavut.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the receipt of regulatory approval of the Offering, use of proceeds of the Offering, the size of the Offering and completion of the Offering. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that regulatory approval to the Offering will be obtained, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, and that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, reliance on key management and other personnel, potential downturns in economic conditions, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, and risks generally associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE NxGold Ltd.

For further information: Philip Williams, President and CEO, NxGold Ltd., +1 778 383 3057, [email protected]