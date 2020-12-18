Nuvo Pharmaceuticals® Announces Corporate Rebranding as Miravo Healthcare™

- Consolidates to One Single Corporate Brand Identity -

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX:NRI) (OTCQX:NRIFF) d/b/a Miravo Healthcare (Miravo or the Company), a Canadian focused healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products, today announced that effective immediately it will begin doing business as (d/b/a) Miravo Healthcare. The Company is not changing its legal name or those of its wholly owned subsidiaries.

As part of the corporate rebranding, effective January 4, 2021, the Company will trade as "MRV" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and "MRVFF" on the OTCQX. The Company's website URL has changed to www.miravohealthcare.com.

"We are excited for the future as Miravo Healthcare," said Jesse Ledger, Miravo's President and CEO. "The corporate rebranding reflects Nuvo's evolution into a growing, multi-asset Company, which was transformed by the acquisition of the Aralez Pharmaceuticals Canada business at the end of 2018. Miravo consolidates the Nuvo and Aralez brands under one common name. As Miravo, we will continue to focus on expanding our Canadian and international businesses through organic growth of our core Canadian products - Blexten®, Cambia®, and Suvexx®, targeted in-licensing and acquisition opportunities to further build out our product pipeline and out-licensing of distribution rights for our proprietary products - Pennsaid® 2%, Resultz®, Suvexx and Yosprala™."

Mr. Ledger continued, "Miravo is an Italian word meaning "to aim straight or to set your sights." Miravo also includes elements of the Nuvo and Aralez names, signifying the two legacy entities coming together to move forward with a common purpose and identity."

About Miravo Healthcare

Miravo is a Canadian focused, healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products. The Company targets several therapeutic areas, including pain, allergy and dermatology. The Company's strategy is to in-license and acquire growth-oriented, complementary products for Canadian and international markets. Miravo's head office is located in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, the international operations are located in Dublin, Ireland and the Company's manufacturing facility is located in Varennes, Québec, Canada. The Varennes facility operates in a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) environment respecting the U.S, Canada and E.U. GMP regulations and is regularly inspected by Health Canada and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For additional information, please visit www.miravohealthcare.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). The words "plans", "expects", "does not expect", "goals", "seek", "strategy", "future", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "projected", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements to the effect that certain actions, events or results "may", "will", "could", "would", "should", "might", "likely", "occur", "be achieved" or "continue" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances, including the anticipated receipt of certain milestone and royalty payments, the anticipated launch of certain products and the potential impact of COVID-19. Such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances surrounding future expectations which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management of the Company as of the date of this press release, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies and may prove to be incorrect. Material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements, and material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, include but are not limited to, the validity of the '907 and '285 Patents claims, the outcome of ongoing patent litigation, the potential impact of COVID-19 on the Company's operations, business and financial results and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Miravo. Additional factors that could cause Miravo's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the risk factors included in Miravo's most recent Annual Information Form dated February 24, 2020 under the heading "Risks Factors", and as described from time to time in the reports and disclosure documents filed by Miravo with Canadian securities regulatory agencies and commissions. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on Miravo's forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not the times at or by which such performance or results will be achieved.

All forward-looking statements are based only on information currently available to the Company and are made as of the date of this press release. Except as expressly required by applicable Canadian securities law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements.

SOURCE Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations, Stefan Eftychiou, 905 326 1888 ext 60, [email protected]

