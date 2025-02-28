Nuvau Minerals Inc. Changes Financial Year-End

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC) ("Nuvau" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has changed its financial year-end from September 30 to December 31. The change in financial year-end has been made to align the financial year-end of the Company with that of its operating subsidiary following completion of the reverse takeover transaction with Nuvau Minerals Corp. on December 12, 2024. With this change, the Company's current financial year will end December 31, 2025.

Further details regarding the change in year-end, including the Company's interim reporting periods, will be available in the Company's notice of change in year-end (the "Notice of Change") required under Section 4.8 of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations, which will be filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Nuvau Minerals Inc.

Nuvau is a Canadian mining company focused on the Abitibi Region of mine-friendly Québec. Nuvau's principal asset is the Matagami Property that is host to significant existing processing infrastructure and multiple mineral deposits and is being acquired from Glencore.

For more information go to our website www.nuvauminerals.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Disclaimer & Forward-Looking Statements



This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Notice of Change. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, neither the Company nor Nuvau undertakes any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Nuvau Minerals Inc.

For further information please contact: Nuvau Minerals Inc., Peter van Alphen, President and CEO, Telephone: 416-525-6023, Email: [email protected]