NÜTRL Vodka Soda Founders Make Strategic Investment in LOS SUNDAYS Tequila Ahead of 2026 Canadian Launch

Paul & Melissa Meehan -- the founders behind NÜTRL Vodka Soda and me&brands -- partner with Los Sundays co-founders Mitchell Hayes, Oliver Williams & Randy Orozco to bring one of North America's fastest-growing tequila brands to Canadian consumers.

VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2026 /CNW/ - me&brands, the beverage alcohol investment platform founded by Paul and Melissa Meehan, today announced a significant strategic investment in Los Sundays Tequila, one of North America's fastest-growing tequila brands, founded by Mitchell Hayes, Oliver Williams and the Orozco family. The partnership marks a milestone in the brand's growth strategy with me&brands leading its planned expansion into Canada and new Tequila Soda RTD launch.

Los Sundays Tequila (CNW Group/Meehan Brands Inc.)

For the Meehans, the move marks a return to the kind of category-defining brand-building that first established their reputation in the beverage industry. Paul and Melissa co-created NÜTRL Vodka Soda and grew it into Canada's #1 vodka soda before selling the business to Labatt Breweries of Canada (Anheuser-Busch InBev) in 2020. Since the acquisition, NÜTRL has become one of the fastest-growing ready-to-drink brands in North America and the #2 Vodka Soda RTD in the United States.

Through me&brands, Paul and Melissa partner with the next generation of beverage alcohol brands they believe have category-defining potential, such as Los Sundays Tequila.

"Every once in a while, you come across a brand that doesn't need to explain itself, you just get it. That was NÜTRL for us, and that is Los Sundays today. Mitch and Oliver have built something authentic in a category that has gotten very crowded, very quickly.

There are lots of tequila products and ok brands out there… but Los Sundays is, in our opinion, the best tasting, and most disruptive of them all. It's more than another product, it's a lifestyle brand… it is packed with real fandom, personality, power, and most of all potential.

We see the same white space in Canada that we saw a decade ago with RTD, and we're thrilled to back this team as we bring Los Sundays and a new Tequila Soda innovation North in 2026.

We created me&brands so we could help bring Los Sundays to Canada! So, stay tuned Canada… Los Sundays is coming soon!" Paul & Melissa Meehan, Co-Founders, me&brands

A Lifestyle Brand in a Product-Led Category

Much like NÜTRL helped reshape the RTD category, Los Sundays has built a tequila brand that goes beyond the bottle. Rooted in lifestyle, culture and a dedication to quality, the brand has developed a loyal following through premium tequila, ready-to-drink offerings, merchandise, strategic partnerships, and a rapidly growing retail footprint.

With 125% LTM growth and a ranking as the 19th fastest-growing tequila brand in the United States, according to Nielsen data (52 weeks ending March 28, 2026), Los Sundays continues to experience significant momentum across both its tequila and ready-to-drink portfolios. The brand has earned recognition from the industry's most respected competitions, collecting a suite of Platinum, Gold and Double Gold international tasting awards to date.

Today, Los Sundays is available nationally across the United States in key retail partners including Trader Joe's, Total Wine & More, Mother's Markets and select Alberton's, Vons, and Pavilion's stores in California. Los Sundays is also partnered with ABC Fine Wine & Spirits in Florida, and this Fall will be launching statewide in Arizona with Safeway and Fry's.

The brand has also built meaningful awareness through strategic partnerships, including its relationship with the Arizona Cardinals NFL team as the tequila behind the #1 Margarita at State Farm Stadium and meeting the demand for quality 'beer alternative' options for fans and stadium goers.

Expansion into Canada

me&brands will lead the Los Sundays expansion into the Canadian market with a lineup designed for both retail and ready-to-drink consumers.

The rollout introduces Canadian consumers to the all-new 100 calorie Los Sundays Tequila Soda, alongside their award-winning 100% Blue Weber Agave tequila and sought after merchandise collection.

The expansion represents a major milestone for both organizations and reflects a shared belief in the long-term opportunity for premium tequila and tequila-based RTD products within the Canadian market.

"Paul and Melissa wrote the playbook for building a beloved spirits-based RTD brand with NÜTRL soaring to the #1 Vodka Soda in Canada and now the #2 Vodka Soda in the US. Having them in our corner, not only leading our Canadian launch but also joining our board and taking an advisory role for our US business is a step-change moment for Los Sundays. For Canada, we're bringing the brand, the lifestyle, and a new Tequila Soda RTD Canadians are going to love." Mitchell Hayes, Founder & CEO, Los Sundays Tequila

About me&brands

me&brands is the beverage alcohol investment and brand-building platform founded by Paul and Melissa Meehan. The Meehans previously founded NÜTRL Vodka Soda, which they built into Canada's #1 vodka soda before its acquisition in 2020. me&brands partners with founder-led brands that have category-defining potential, providing capital, operating expertise, and Canadian market leadership. Learn more at meehanbrands.com

About Los Sundays Tequila

Los Sundays is a premium tequila and lifestyle brand crafted from sustainably farmed, fully mature, 100% Blue Weber agave. Los Sundays produces a portfolio of award-winning premium tequilas and ready-to-drink tequila products supported by creative marketing and an industry leading merchandise program that is meeting the evolving demand of today's consumers. Learn more at lossundays.com

SOURCE Meehan Brands Inc.

Media Contacts: me&brands, Email: [email protected], Web: meehanbrands.com; Los Sundays Tequila, Email: [email protected], Web: lossundays.com