Nutrience SubZero Challenge: Win A Year's Worth of Dog Food!

Let Their Energy Move You: Nutrience Launches National SubZero Challenge to Get Pets and People Moving

MONTREAL, Apr. 30, 2026 Built on a simple truth that our pets are often our greatest motivators to stay active, the campaign celebrates the everyday moments where dogs inspire us to go further, walk longer, and explore more. To support that energy, Nutrience SubZero provides high protein nutrition, crafted in Canada, to help fuel dogs for every step, sprint, and adventure.

Nutrience’s “Let Their Energy Move You” campaign, celebrating the energy that drives dogs and the moments that move us - powered by Nutrience SubZero. Speed Speed

"At Nutrience, our core mission is to provide high-quality nutrition that fuels dogs' health, energy, and overall wellbeing," said Aga Baran, Vice President of Marketing at Nutrience. "The 'Let Their Energy Move You' campaign is rooted in the idea that our dogs inspire us to stay active every day. With the Nutrience SubZero Challenge, we're celebrating that connection and supporting it with high-protein nutrition, crafted in Canada, to help keep them moving."

The Nutrience SubZero Strava Challenge

Dates: May 1st – May 31st

May 1st – May 31st Who Can Join: Dog owners across Canada

Dog owners across Canada How to Participate: Track walks, runs, and outdoor activities with your dog on Strava

Track walks, runs, and outdoor activities with your dog on Strava Goal: Stay active and climb the leaderboard

Stay active and climb the leaderboard Grand Prize: One year's worth of Nutrience SubZero dog food

To bring the campaign to life, Nutrience is launching a nationwide Strava Challenge running from May 1st to May 31st, encouraging participants to track their walks, runs, and outdoor activities with their dogs. Whether it's a quick stroll or a weekend hike, every step counts.

Participants will have the chance to compete for the top spot on the leaderboard, with the highest-ranking participant winning a year's worth of Nutrience SubZero dog food. The challenge will also see enthusiastic participation from both Nutrience and Hagen Group employees, reinforcing the brand's commitment to active lifestyles and the pets that inspire them. Pet owners across Canada are invited to join the movement, celebrate their dogs' energy, and stay active together all month long.

To join the Strava challenge, click here. Happy walking!

About Nutrience

Nutrience is committed to providing high quality pet nutrition that supports the health, energy, and well-being of dogs and cats. With recipes crafted in Canada, Nutrience continues to fuel pets for life's everyday adventures. Nutrience products are available at pet specialty retailers across Canada. To find a store near you, visit: https://nutrience.com/stores/

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SOURCE Nutrience

Media Contact: Taylor Race, Content Marketing Manager at Rolf C. Hagen Inc. Email: [email protected]