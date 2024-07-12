Nutrabolics brand Feed Me Vegan Real Food Protein & Oats - Frosted Blueberry Cobbler recalled due to undeclared milk
Jul 12, 2024, 19:20 ET
OTTAWA, ON, July 12, 2024 /CNW/ -
Product : Feed Me Vegan Real Food Protein & Oats – Frosted Blueberry Cobbler
Issue : Food - Allergen - Milk
Distribution : National
