Nutrabolics brand Feed Me Vegan Real Food Protein & Oats - Chocolate coconut recalled due to undeclared milk Français

News provided by

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Sep 07, 2024, 09:41 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 7, 2024 /CNW/ -

Product: Feed Me Vegan Real Food Protein & Oats – Chocolate coconut

Issue: Food - Allergen - Milk

Distribution:
National

See the affected products and product photos for this recall

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Media and public enquiries: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

Organization Profile

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)