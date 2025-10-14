Nurses, Health-Care Professionals at North York Family Health Team to Hold a Strike Vote Ahead of Mediation

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Nurses and health-care professionals providing care and services to North York Family Health Team (NYFHT) patients will hold a strike vote this week in advance of mediation talks with their employer.

"This extraordinary group of 45 health-care providers, including nurse practitioners, registered nurses, registered practical nurses and health-care professionals, registered dietitians, social workers, pharmacists, chiropodists, data managers, clinical coordinators, physician assistants and resource navigators, is in a last-ditch effort to negotiate a fair new contract," says Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) Provincial President Erin Ariss, RN. "This group possess a large range of skills and education provide care and services to approximately 95,000 people."

Ariss notes that they have accepted "years of wage freezes and minimal wage increases that have not kept up with inflation. They are being paid less to do the same work as their peers in other health-care settings. Those days are over – they are seeking fair wages and wage parity with those who perform the same work in the hospital sector," she says.

"We strongly urge this employer to come to mediation serious about reaching a respectful deal," says Ariss. "These nurses and health-care providers are pivotal to the work this health team performs, and the days of them working for wages far below their value are over. The province, the FHT board and management will no longer be allowed to take advantage of those who provide high-quality, interprofessional primary care to so many."

ONA is the union representing more than 68,000 registered nurses and health-care professionals, as well as 18,000 nursing student affiliates, providing care in hospitals, long-term care facilities, public health, the community, clinics and industry.

SOURCE Ontario Nurses' Association

To arrange a media interview: [email protected]