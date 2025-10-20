Nurses, Health-Care Professionals at North York Family Health Team on Strike for a Fair First Collective Agreement

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Nurses and health-care professionals from the North York Family Health Team (NYFHT), who provide care and services to approximately 95,000 people, are on strike today following the failure of their employer to negotiate a first collective agreement.

"It is despicable that the board of this organization has failed to treat the highly educated nurses, social workers, dietitians, pharmacists, physician assistant and others with the respect they so deserve by negotiating a contract with fair wage increases," says Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) Provincial President Erin Ariss, RN. "The 44 nurses and health-care professionals at the NYFHT are the backbone of this organization, providing high-quality primary care alongside the family physicians they support."

Just prior to last-ditch mediation talks held in an effort to negotiate a deal, the workers voted with an overwhelming majority in favour of a strike should a new contract not be achieved.

ONA, the union representing the NYFHT workers, questions some of the financial decisions made by the board of this organization. "We are aware that the provincial government has provided additional funds over three years to various primary care providers to improve retention and recruitment in the sector, including through wage increases," says Ariss. "The NYFHT received this money but used it instead used to make up for their fiscal mismanagement and a budget deficit.

"ONA is demanding that NYFHT redirect the funds back to the appropriate place and settle a fair first collective agreement with wage increases for their staff. We are also calling on the government to hold this health team's board of directors accountable to use funding as directed by the government – for retention and recruitment of staff."

Those on strike include: 18 registered nurses, three nurse practitioners, two registered practical nurses, eight social workers, four registered dietitians, three pharmacists, a physician assistant, a chiropodist, a data manager and three clinical coordinators/office admin staff.

ONA is the union representing more than 68,000 registered nurses and health-care professionals, as well as 18,000 nursing student affiliates, providing care in hospitals, long-term care facilities, public health, the community, clinics and industry.

