Nurses from Macassa and Wentworth Lodges Deliver Petition at City of Hamilton Committee Demanding Fair Contract

HAMILTON, ON, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Nurse representatives for more than 60 Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) members working for the City of Hamilton Macassa and Wentworth Lodges have delivered a petition and letter to members of the Emergency and Community Services Committee to demand a fair contract.

These ONA members provide vital care for more than 400 seniors, including assessments, clinics, developing and coordinating care plans, updating resident conditions, sending referrals, managing new admissions, medication conciliation, and dealing with emergencies at the lodge. Despite the important work they do, their last contract expired in 2023 and the employer has refused to negotiate when wages are on the table. As two of the only non-profit homes for the aged in Hamilton, the City of Hamilton must intervene to address this problem.

"These skilled registered nurses (RNs) have continued to provide high-quality care to residents, despite not having a contract for more than two years," explains ONA Provincial President Erin Ariss, RN. "Enough is enough – 24 other nursing homes in Ontario have come to a negotiated settlement based on the Haldimand arbitration decision in 2024. The City of Hamilton's elected councillors must direct this employer to reach a fair deal with nurses."

The 2024 Haldimand decision gave nursing home staff isolation pay, wage increases and at least $3,000 for mental health services and benefits. While ONA members at Macassa and Wentworth Lodges continue to work without a contract, other unionized staff secured negotiated settlements and City of Hamilton managers received a 15-per-cent salary increase. The lack of urgency from the employer has signaled to ONA members that their work is not valued or respected and has caused many to question the employer's priorities.

Ariss notes, "Citizens of Hamilton and their councillors should take a hard look at what this employer is doing to its vital nursing staff. Without a fair contract, residents won't have the care they desperately need because there won't be any staff left to provide it."

ONA is the union representing 68,000 registered nurses and health-care professionals, as well as more than 18,000 nursing student affiliates, providing care in hospitals, long-term care facilities, public health, the community, clinics, and industry.

