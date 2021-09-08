Nurosene to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Nurosene Health Inc. ("Nurosene" or the "Company") (CSE: MEND) (Frankfurt: 8TV) (OTC: MNNDF), a healthtech company focused on building a generation of better brains, today announced that CEO, Ranj Bath, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference. An on-demand presentation will be available beginning on Monday, September 13th at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time through Wednesday, September 15th via the H.C. Wainwright investor portal. Investors can register here.

In addition, the Company will also host virtual one-on-one investor meetings. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Nurosene's management team, please contact H.C. Wainwright at [email protected]. Alternatively, investors may contact Nurosene investor relations at [email protected].

About Nurosene

Nurosene provides individuals with tools and technology that empower them to take control of their mental wellness. Our mission is to build the next generation of better, healthier brains by leveraging technological advancements in AI and machine learning. With our team of experts and partners, Nurosene is positioned at the leading edge of critical research and innovations, striving to disrupt traditional mental wellness treatments. The company is based in Toronto, Ontario.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation which is based upon Nurosene's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Nurosene does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Nurosene to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Nurosene Final Long Form Prospectus dated May 20, 2021 and filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risk factors and other factors noted in Nurosene Final Long Form Prospectus could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

SOURCE Nurosene Health Inc.

For further information: Blake Sing, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], (416) 859-8838; KCSA Strategic Communications: Valter Pinto, Managing Director, [email protected], (212) 896-1254

