NUROSENE'S CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER TO PRESENT AT WORLD ORPHAN DRUG CONGRESS USA 2022

Nurosene's Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Joseph Geraci PhD, will present at the world's most important orphan drug and rare disease event July 11-13, 2022 in Boston.

TORONTO, June 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Nurosene Health Inc. ("Nurosene" or the "Company") (CSE: MEND) (Frankfurt: 8TV) (OTC: MNNDF), a healthtech company focused on delivering innovative AI-based technology solutions for mental performance and wellness, will present at the World Orphan Congress USA 2022 on July 11-13, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.

This event brings together leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies, government and regulatory authorities, patient advocacy groups, payers, investors and solution providers. The conference was designed for industry experts to meet and brainstorm ways to advance orphan drug development and improve access to life-saving therapies.

"I am honored to be speaking at such a prestigious event alongside powerful industry leaders. I will be speaking about how advanced AI techniques are now making it possible to gather valuable insights about small groups of patients that can lead to novel treatments for rare diseases." - said Dr. Joseph Geraci, Chief Scientific Officer.

Link to Register:

https://secure.terrapinn.com/V5/step1.aspx?E=10568&p=1&_ga=2.62274731.683480586.1653421424-1986018036.1653421424

About The World Orphan Drug Congress:

The World Orphan Drug Congress started in 2010 and has solidified its position as the largest rare disease and orphan drug conference, globally. This event will take place over 3 days, including 250+ speakers across 13 themes of content, with engaging networking opportunities. The World Orphan Drug Congress is an inclusive gathering of rare disease stakeholders with over 1,700 attendees from 50+ countries.

About Nurosene

Nurosene is an AI healthtech company focused on addressing both acute and non-acute brain-centric conditions. We have developed an ecosystem of innovative products that directly support brain-related conditions. Our world-renowned team and partners are disrupting traditional mental wellness treatments and are positioned at the forefront of critical research and innovations. NetraMark, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nurosene Health Inc., is providing proprietary next-generation AI solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across the spectrum of disease.

For more information, visit www.nurosene.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation which is based upon Nurosene's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Nurosene does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Nurosene to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Nurosene's Final Long Form Prospectus dated May 20, 2021 and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended September 30, 2021 ("MD&A"), and filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risk factors and other factors noted in Nurosene's Final Long Form Prospectus and MD&A could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

For further information: Jaime Hackett, VP Marketing, [email protected], (647) 223-7165