Nurosene's Chief Scientific Officer to Present at Notable International Society for CNS Clinical Trial and Methodology (ISCTM) Symposium

Dr. Joseph Geraci to present at ISCTM's 18th Annual Scientific Meeting, alongside recognized organizations, companies and professionals including the FDA.

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Nurosene Health Inc. ("Nurosene" or the "Company") (CSE: MEND) (Frankfurt: 8TV) (OTC: MNNDF), a healthtech company focused on building a generation of better brains, today announced that Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Joseph Geraci, PhD, has been invited to present at the 18th Annual Scientific Meeting hosted by The International Society for CNS Clinical Trials and Methodology (ISCTM). The meeting will be hosted in Washington, DC from February 23-25, 2022.

ISCTM is an independent multidisciplinary organization devoted to promoting advances in and dissemination of clinical research methods related to development and use of CNS therapeutics. The ISCTM accomplishes this by bringing together international stakeholders representing academia, industry, government, payers, policymakers, and the public to address strategic clinical, regulatory and policy challenges in clinical research.

Dr. Joseph Geraci, PhD is presenting on the use of artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) to improve efficiencies in drug development process. Dr. Geraci will speak alongside recognized organizations, companies and professionals including the FDA, SUNY, and the National Institute of Mental Health.

About Nurosene

Nurosene provides individuals with tools and technology that empower them to take control of their mental wellness. Our mission is to build the next generation of better, healthier brains by leveraging technological advancements in AI. With our team of experts and partners, Nurosene is positioned at the leading edge of critical research and innovations, striving to disrupt traditional mental wellness treatments.

For more information, visit www.nurosene.com.

About NetraMark

NetraMark Corp., an AI and pharma-tech company, has developed proprietary solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. These solutions allow them to leverage small to large data sets in order to optimize clinical trials and drug development. This is accomplished by providing a superior understanding of their patient populations and these insights are also used to develop new drugs and nutraceuticals. NetraMark is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nurosene Health Inc.

For more information, visit www.netramark.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation which is based upon Nurosene's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. Specifically, this news release contains forward looking statements relating to, among others, activities of the Company's activities in partnership with NetraMark, growth and other initiatives thereto.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Nurosene does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Nurosene to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Nurosene Final Long Form Prospectus dated May 20, 2021 and filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risk factors and other factors noted in Nurosene Final Long Form Prospectus could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nurosene Health Inc.

For further information: Blake Sing, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected]; KCSA Strategic Communications: Valter Pinto, Managing Director, [email protected], (212) 896-1254

