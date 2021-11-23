Nurosene Releases Preliminary Findings that Support the Innovation of Anti-Aging Therapeutics

Nurosene's NetraAI technology was successful in self-generating hypotheses from proprietary data sets that will accelerate clinical trials and help build Nurosene's IP portfolio.

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Nurosene Health Inc. ("Nurosene" or the "Company") (CSE: MEND) (Frankfurt: 8TV) (OTC: MNNDF), a healthtech company focused on building a generation of better brains, today announced that it has released preliminary findings that will enable significantly increased efficiency in the development of anti-aging therapeutics.

Nurosene utilized an age-related data set that was derived from skin samples of those very young to elderly people to create proprietary data and self-generated insights that will enhance Nurosene's IP portfolio. The NetraAI technology was also able to derive several meaningful and novel biological mechanisms at play in aging, which will enhance Nurosene's active longevity study program.

"NetraAI has demonstrated that it can transform data into powerful insights, which is the basis for these preliminary findings. It's like having a robot scientist in the lab that teaches me things about different diseases. Our system is teaching us how to improve clinical trials and create novel drugs," said Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Joseph Geraci.

Nurosene will leverage these results to continue to expand its IP portfolio and attract partnerships with leading biotech and pharmaceutical companies. There is significant interest in the NetraAI technology that accelerates the path towards novel therapeutics through a clearer map of the aging space.

"It's amazing to see a machine consume a data set with an imprecise label, and then come back with precise insights about mitochondria, telomeres, and bio electric characteristics that affect regenerative capacities and longevity in numerous species and organisms throughout biology. This enables us to look at mechanisms of aging that go way beyond the original label in an accurate, knowledge producing way," said Chief Innovation Officer, Daniel Gallucci.

Until now, machine learning has generally been able to make predictions but Nurosene is focused on building a system that combines AI, biology, and chemistry in order to find insights that go beyond what we already know. Nurosene has proven technology that not only develops predictive models with machine learning, but also generates new and actionable recommendations and hypotheses about diseases that go beyond what is currently known.

About Nurosene

Nurosene provides individuals with tools and technology that empower them to take control of their mental wellness. Our mission is to build the next generation of better, healthier brains by leveraging technological advancements in AI. With our team of experts and partners, Nurosene is positioned at the leading edge of critical research and innovations, striving to disrupt traditional mental wellness treatments.

For more information, visit www.nurosene.com.

About NetraMark

NetraMark Corp., an AI and pharma-tech company, has developed proprietary solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. These solutions allow them to leverage small to large data sets in order to optimize clinical trials and drug development. This is accomplished by providing a superior understanding of their patient populations and these insights are also used to develop new drugs and nutraceuticals. NetraMark is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nurosene Health Inc.

For more information, visit www.netramark.com.

For further information: Blake Sing, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected]; KCSA Strategic Communications: Valter Pinto, Managing Director, [email protected], (212) 896-1254

